Why a harsh post-retirement penalty on Gurgaon bank officer was slashed: Punjab and Haryana HC insists punishment must fit the misconduct

Punjab and Haryana High Court reduces severe 21-stage pay cut imposed on retired Gurgaon Gramin Bank officer to 5% pension deduction for five years, emphasising fairness, lack of proven loss, and the doctrine of proportionality.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 02:15 PM IST
The Punjab and Haryana High CourtThe Punjab and Haryana High Court stressed that excessive punishment undermines fairness and can violate Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees a citizen equality before the law.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has reinforced the principle that disciplinary punishment must always be proportionate to the proven misconduct, granting partial relief to retired bank officer Purshutam Goel by substantially reducing a drastic penalty imposed after his retirement.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar held that cutting the petitioner’s pay scale by 21 stages — from Rs 29,700 to Rs 14,500 — one year after he retired in 2013 was excessively harsh. The court replaced it with a 5 per cent monthly pension deduction for five years, effective from April 2, 2014, and ordered the bank to revise pension payments, release arrears with 6 per cent annual interest from the date the petition was filed, and refund any excess recoveries within six weeks.

Goel, who served 35 years without blemish, was charged days before retirement for improperly recommending 42 loans during a brief 2011 deputation at Palla Branch. Though found guilty on four of 10 charges, the court highlighted that no actual financial loss to the bank was established, many accounts were later regularised or secured by collateral, and Goel only recommended — never sanctioned — the loans.

Drawing on established Supreme Court precedents, the judge stressed that excessive punishment undermines fairness and can violate Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees a citizen equality before the law.

The verdict acknowledges possible lapses by a responsible officer while shielding a retiree from lifelong financial hardship, striking a balance between accountability and justice.

Reasons cited by the judge:

  •      The bank produced no conclusive evidence or material showing that the misconduct caused any actual, quantifiable financial loss; mere exposure to risk was alleged but not proven with specific losses.
  •      The officer merely recommended the loans and had no authority to sanction them; holding him fully accountable for outcomes beyond his role overstated his responsibility.
  •      A 21-stage pay-scale reduction is an extraordinarily severe measure that permanently damages a retired employee’s financial security and livelihood, especially when imposed post-retirement.
  •      Judicial interference in disciplinary matters is limited, but warranted when the penalty is arbitrary or shockingly disproportionate to the established misconduct.
  •      The Supreme Court has consistently held that courts may intervene when punishment is totally disproportionate to the proven wrongdoing, as clarified in Indian Oil Corpn. Ltd. v. Ashok Kumar Arora (1997).
  •      Punishment must always match the gravity of the offence; anything excessively harsh is unjust.
  •      A penalty disproportionate to the misconduct violates the constitutional guarantee of equality under Article 14.
  •      As observed by the Supreme Court, the sentence must suit both the offence and the offender, requiring a nuanced view rather than a mechanical approach.
  •      The doctrine of proportionality demands a reasonable relationship between the misconduct and the penalty; excessive sanctions breach fairness and constitutional equality.
  •      An individualised assessment is essential, taking into account the nature and circumstances of the lapse, the employee’s overall service record, and any mitigating or aggravating factors.
  •      While some lapse by a senior officer cannot be entirely overlooked, completely quashing the proceedings would be inappropriate; instead, modifying the penalty to a milder, censuring measure achieves justice without undue severity.

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

 

