Delhi court issues notice to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on plea over ‘miya voters’ remarks

The Saket court issued notice to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks in Digboi, following Harsh Mander’s revision plea challenging the refusal to register an FIR against the BJP leader.

A Delhi court has issued notice to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Delhi Police in a plea filed by activist Harsh Mander seeking an FIR against the BJP leader for his alleged “inflammatory hate speech” and remarks over “miya” voters made in January this year.

Additional Sessions Judge Sonu Agnihotri was hearing a revision petition against the order dismissing Mander’s application to register a First Information Report (FIR) against CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Counsel for Petitioner further drew my attention to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Zero FIR and E-FIR issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, filed by Petitioner on record with the revision petition. In view of submissions made by Counsel for Petitioner, issue notice of revision petition to Respondents on filing of appropriate PF / Speed Post for 15.07.2026,” the May 26 order stated.