Delhi court issues notice to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on plea over ‘miya voters’ remarks

A Delhi court has issued notice to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Delhi Police in a plea filed by activist Harsh Mander seeking an FIR against the BJP leader for his alleged “inflammatory hate speech” and remarks over “miya” voters made in January this year.
Additional Sessions Judge Sonu Agnihotri was hearing a revision petition against the order dismissing Mander’s application to register a First Information Report (FIR) against CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
“Counsel for Petitioner further drew my attention to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Zero FIR and E-FIR issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, filed by Petitioner on record with the revision petition. In view of submissions made by Counsel for Petitioner, issue notice of revision petition to Respondents on filing of appropriate PF / Speed Post for 15.07.2026,” the May 26 order stated.
On April 20, 2026, the trial court had dismissed Mander’s application under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) seeking registration of an FIR against Himanta Biswa Sarma, on the ground that the alleged offence did not cause enmity or disharmony within the jurisdiction of the court.
Challenged order
In April, Delhi-based social activist Harsh Mander had filed an application seeking the registration of an FIR against Himanta Biswa Sarma over an allegedly provocative and communally charged statement he made on January 27, 2026, during an event in Digboi in Tinsukia district, Assam.
According to Mander’s application, Sarma had allegedly publicly stated that “four to five lakh Miya voters” would be removed from the electoral rolls during the special intensive revision (SIR) process in the state.
The plea further alleged that Sarma incited people against miyas, referring to Bengali-origin Muslims in Assam, by saying that ‘‘only if they face troubles will they leave Assam” and that ‘‘we are ensuring that they cannot vote in Assam”, the application noted.
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However, the Saket court noted that there was no material on record to show that the alleged statements made by Himanta Biswa Sarma had caused enmity or disharmony among any group within the jurisdiction of this court.
The court observed there was no material indicating any insult to the religious beliefs of any class of citizens within its jurisdiction, or to provoke any community to commit offences against another. Therefore, it was held that no offences under sections 196 (hate speech), 197 (remarks that threaten national integration, promote discord), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 302 (words, sounds, gestures with deliberate intent to insult or hurt religious beliefs), or 353 (creation, publication or circulation of false statements or reports to induce public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) were made out within the court’s jurisdiction.
On April 20, 2026, the court opined that there was no ground to register an FIR against Sarma, and dismissed the petition.
Somya Panwar works with the Legal Desk at The Indian Express, where she covers the various High Courts across the country and the Supreme Court of India. Her writing is driven by a deep interest in how law influences society, particularly in areas of gender, feminism, and women’s rights.
She is especially drawn to stories that examine questions of equality, autonomy, and social justice through the lens of the courts. Her work aims to make complex legal developments accessible, contextual, and relevant to everyday readers, with a focus on explaining what court decisions mean beyond legal jargon and how they shape public life.
Alongside reporting, she manages the social media presence for Indian Express Legal, where she designs and curates posts using her understanding of digital trends, audience behaviour, and visual communication. Combining legal insight with strategic content design, she works on building engagement and expanding the desk’s digital reach.
Somya holds a B.A. LL.B and a Master’s degree in Journalism. Before moving fully into media, she gained experience in litigation and briefly worked in corporate, giving her reporting a strong foundation. ... Read More