‘Can’t sit on homebuyers’ hard-earned money’: Mumbai builder to pay Rs 1.96 crore

Observing that retention of the buyers’ hard-earned money without delivery of the flat’s possession constitutes a “continuing wrong”, the Maharashtra State Consumer Commission has ordered a real estate company to refund over Rs 1.95 crore to two homebuyers.

A bench comprising Presiding Member Poonam V Maharshi and Member Nisha Amol Chavhan also awarded Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental agony, harassment, and deficiency in service, and Rs 50,000 towards litigation costs.

“Retention of the complainants’ hard-earned money without delivery of possession constitutes a continuing wrong. Hence, the complaint filed within two years of the culmination of prior bona fide legal proceedings and continuing demands is well within limitation,” the November 3 order said.

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The commission said that the complainants are justified in seeking a refund of their deposited amount along with appropriate interest and compensation for mental agony.

“Project suffered delays”

The commission observed that the complainants had deposited Rs 1.95 crore pursuant to booking flat no. 801 in 2014.

“The project suffered delays, leading to legitimate grievances and requests for restructuring or cancellation. When a developer fails to deliver possession within a reasonable time or stalls execution while retaining substantial public funds, it constitutes a clear deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice,” the order remarked.

Relying on Supreme Court precedents, the commission noted that the builder’s reliance on standard-form forfeiture clauses cannot override the equitable jurisdiction of consumer courts.

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Booked two flats for Rs 9.94 crore

The complainants approached the commission against the builder alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practices in respect of a residential apartment booked in the project located at Island City Centre, Dadar (East), Mumbai.

According to the two complainants, they were attracted by the claims of timely completion of the project and booked a flat admeasuring 1,941 sq ft along with two car parking spaces for an aggregate consideration of Rs 9.94 crore. In August, 2014, they paid a booking amount of Rs 25 lakh, and an allotment letter was issued under a 30:70 payment plan. They claimed that they had paid a total sum of over Rs 1.95 crore for the apartment.

They alleged that despite timely payments and adherence to initial milestones, the opponents delayed construction by over a year, and consequently, discussions ensued regarding a revision of the payment plan to a construction-linked plan.

The further allegations are that instead of issuing a revised schedule, the opponents issued arbitrary demands under the old scheme and subsequently issued a pre-termination letter in September 2016, threatening cancellation and forfeiture. Thereafter, the complainants cancelled their booking and sought a full refund of Rs 1.94 crore.

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The complainants also initiated criminal proceedings in Jamshedpur, which were quashed by the Jharkhand High Court in 2021, and a plea before the Supreme Court was dismissed in 2022, while leaving civil recovery remedies open. Following this, the complainants filed a complaint before the consumer commission.

No deficiency in construction quality pleaded: Builder

The opponents submitted that the dispute pertains purely to payment defaults by the complainants and breach of payment terms. No deficiency in construction quality or service has been pleaded.

Referring to the terms of the booking application form and allotment letter, it was argued that upon default in payment, the opponents are legally entitled to cancel the allotment and forfeit 19 per cent of the consideration value or the amount paid, whichever is less.

Takeaway

This judgment underscored that developers cannot use standard forfeiture clauses or arbitration to trap buyers’ money indefinitely. It held that delayed possession constitutes a continuing wrong, granting consumers the statutory right to a full refund with interest.

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Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Maharashtra: 1800-22-2262) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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