‘Hard earned money’: Delhi consumer body asks builder to refund Rs 1 crore to buyer

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal of Delhi directed the builder to refund the amount of Rs 1 crore before the end of March. (Image is generated using AI)

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal of Delhi recently directed a refund of the total amount of Rs 1 crore to the apartment buyer for not handing over the possession of his apartment within the given time, observing it as a deficiency of service, while keeping the “hard-earned money” of the complainant.

President and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal and Member Bimla K were hearing the plea of one Karan Aggarwal, who claimed a deficiency in service and unfair trade practices by the developer, M3M India Limited.

“Since the termination of allotment was unjustified…we hold that the opposite parties are deficient in providing their services to the complainant as the opposite parties had given false assurance to the complainant with respect to the time for handing over the possession of the said apartment and kept the hard-earned money of the complainant,” the commission said on January 27.