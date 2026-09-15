‘Dismiss it now or later?’: Supreme Court indicates no relief for suspended Punjab DIG

Talking tough on the graft charges against suspended Punjab Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar, the Supreme Court Tuesday indicated that it may reject his bail plea in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“100 per cent case of dismissal. You want (us) to dismiss it now or later?” Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, presiding over a three-judge bench, stated while adjourning the hearing on Bhullar’s appeal.

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, deferred the matter for four weeks, stating it will hear the plea after the examination of key witnesses. Bhullar’s appeal challenges the August 10 order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had dismissed his second bail application.