‘Dismiss it now or later?’: Supreme Court indicates no relief for suspended Punjab DIG

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on Harcharan Singh Bhullar's bail plea in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Written by: Ananthakrishnan G
3 min readNew DelhiSep 15, 2026 01:52 PM IST
Suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar.(File Photo)Suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar (File photo).
Make us preferred source on Google

Talking tough on the graft charges against suspended Punjab Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar, the Supreme Court Tuesday indicated that it may reject his bail plea in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“100 per cent case of dismissal. You want (us) to dismiss it now or later?” Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, presiding over a three-judge bench, stated while adjourning the hearing on Bhullar’s appeal.

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, deferred the matter for four weeks, stating it will hear the plea after the examination of key witnesses. Bhullar’s appeal challenges the August 10 order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had dismissed his second bail application.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The CBI trap and arrest

The case originates from an FIR registered on a complaint by one Akash Batta. He alleged that Bhullar, then posted as DIG, Ropar Range, demanded a bribe through a private intermediary, Krishanu Sharda, in exchange for not taking coercive action against his business regarding a case registered at the Sirhind police station.

On October 16, 2025, the central agency laid a trap and apprehended Krishanu while he was allegedly accepting Rs 5 lakh as part of the bribe from Batta. Bhullar was arrested the same day.

Raids on Bhullar’s premises reportedly yielded over Rs 7 crore in cash along with other valuables. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau is currently investigating a separate disproportionate assets case.

On January 23, the Ministry of Home Affairs granted sanction to prosecute the 2009-batch IPS officer under corruption and criminal conspiracy charges.

Story continues below this ad

High Court’s refusal

Bhullar first approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court after a special CBI court in Chandigarh rejected his bail plea on January 2. The High Court turned down his initial petition on February 17.

Bhullar filed a second bail application, arguing that he had rendered over three decades of service, was “on the verge of superannuation,” was no longer required for further investigation, and that no money had been recovered directly at his instance.

However, the High Court rejected his second bail plea on August 10, emphasising the gravity of the charges. The High Court noted that the FIR allegations, recorded conversations, verification reports, and trap proceedings established a prima facie case of gratification demanded and collected through a co-accused.

Observing that charges had been framed and trial had commenced, the High Court held that granting bail posed a “reasonable apprehension that he may attempt to influence witnesses, tamper with witness or otherwise obstruct the course of proceedings”.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ananthakrishnan G
Ananthakrishnan G
facebook
twitter

Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 26 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry. He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with the daily newspaper, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 15: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments