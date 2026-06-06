‘Dowry harassment for giving birth to girl continued till woman’s death’: Delhi court convicts husband, family

The woman was being beaten up, harassed for dowry demands, and f(Ai generated image)

A Delhi court has highlighted the cruelty and harassment faced by a woman within seven years of marriage till her death due to dowry demands and giving birth to a girl child, and convicted her husband and his family for the crime.

Judge Harvinder Singh observed that a father who has just lost his daughter would naturally be in a state of shock, and therefore minor omissions in the initial statement could not be treated as material on record.

“The prosecution has also been able to establish that few days prior to date of death of deceased, the accused side has been subjecting the deceased to torture/harassment/cruelty for more dowry…was also subjected to cruelty or harassment for giving birth to a female child…deceased was subjected to cruelty from beginning of her marriage till a few days prior to date of his death,” the May 30 order noted.