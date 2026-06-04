Court halts Kerala policemen’s deal to drop charges after handcuffed body found in TN well

Criminal justice cannot be reduced to a negotiable settlement mechanism in cases involving allegations against public servants exercising coercive state power, the court held. (AI-generated image)

The Madras High Court has refused to quash criminal proceedings against seven Kerala Police personnel accused of illegally detaining a man during a cross-border anti-drug operation in Tamil Nadu, whose handcuffed body was later found in a well, holding that allegations involving custodial misconduct and abuse of official power cannot be wiped away through a settlement with the family.

Justice L Victoria Gowri was hearing a petition filed by members of Kerala Police’s Narcotic Special Squad seeking to quash a chargesheet pending before a trial court while facing prosecution over the 2017 death of one Mokkaiyan.

“Rule of law demands that police personnel combating crime must themselves remain within the discipline of law. A constitutional democracy cannot tolerate lawlessness either from criminals or from those entrusted to enforce law,” the court said on June 1.