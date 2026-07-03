‘Hamper fearless working’: MP High Court orders security after judge faces threats over lynching case verdict

Additional judge Tabassum Khan had on June 12 sentenced seven men to life imprisonment for the lynching of truck driver Sheikh Lala Nazir Ahmed, who was beaten to death in August 2022 on suspicion of cow smuggling.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 3, 2026 11:53 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh High CourtThe court termed the incident as a serious matter. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Observing that such activities “directly hamper the judicial independence” and “fearless working of judicial officers”, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken cognisance of news reports on threats faced by a sessions judge in Madhya Pradesh after she had convicted seven men in a 2022 lynching case.

The court, therefore, directed the Director General of Police and the Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary (Home) to file a response on the steps being taken to book the miscreants.

Justices Vivek Agarwal and Avanindra Kumar Singh also ordered police protection to the judge, Tabassum Khan.

“Our judicial officer cannot be threatened merely because he or she chooses to pass a particular order and that is not to the liking of a certain section of the society,” the order read.

Background

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tabassum Khan, posted in Narmadapuram district, had on June 12 sentenced seven men to life imprisonment for the lynching of truck driver Sheikh Lala Nazir Ahmed, who was beaten to death in August 2022 on suspicion of cow smuggling. In its judgment, the court held that the prosecution had proved beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused participated in the attack and observed that they had assaulted the deceased with “extreme brutality”.

Soon after the verdict, dramatic scenes unfolded outside the court complex as relatives of the convicted men attempted to stop the police vehicle from taking the convicts to jail.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
twitter

Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience. Expertise Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents. Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes: Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 03: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments