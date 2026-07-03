‘Hamper fearless working’: MP High Court orders security after judge faces threats over lynching case verdict

The court termed the incident as a serious matter. (Image generated using AI)

Observing that such activities “directly hamper the judicial independence” and “fearless working of judicial officers”, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken cognisance of news reports on threats faced by a sessions judge in Madhya Pradesh after she had convicted seven men in a 2022 lynching case.

The court, therefore, directed the Director General of Police and the Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary (Home) to file a response on the steps being taken to book the miscreants.

Justices Vivek Agarwal and Avanindra Kumar Singh also ordered police protection to the judge, Tabassum Khan.

“Our judicial officer cannot be threatened merely because he or she chooses to pass a particular order and that is not to the liking of a certain section of the society,” the order read.