Hall booked for wedding reception allotted for state event, court awards Rs 1.75 lakh

The complainant stated that he paid an advance of Rs 59,000 through cheque, which was encashed by the venue operators.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
4 min readNew DelhiJun 17, 2026 06:30 PM IST
wedding Reception hall cancelled caseThe complainant approached government authorities through an email seeking intervention and later served a legal notice on the banquet operators. (AI-generated image)
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A consumer commission in Mohali has ordered a banquet hall in Zirakpur to pay Rs 1.75 lakh in compensation after a family had to find a new venue for a wedding reception just days before the event because the booked premises had been reserved for a government function.

A bench comprising president S K Aggarwal and members Paramjeet Kaur and Lt Col J S Bath noted that the complainant had to face difficulty and mental agony as he had to get another place booked.

“We deem it appropriate to compensate the complainant reasonably because the complainant had to arrange reception of his daughter somewhere else,” the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, SAS Nagar (Mohali), held in its order dated May 20.

Also Read | Wedding album, video undelivered, couple wins Rs 25,000 payout for ‘mental stress’

‘Forced to arrange another venue’

  • After examining the evidence, including booking records, correspondence, and a transcript of a conversation between the parties, the commission observed that the complainant had indeed been compelled to arrange another venue for the reception.
  • While noting that there was no documentary proof of the monetary losses claimed, the commission held that the complainant had suffered mental agony and harassment because of the circumstances surrounding the booking.
  • Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, the commission partly allowed the complaint and directed the opposite parties to pay a lump sum compensation to the tune of Rs 1.75 lakh to the complainant for mental agony, harassment and cost of litigation.
  • The amount is to be paid within 30 days from the date of receipt of certified copy of this order, failing which it shall carry interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum till actual payment.

Plea before commission

The complainant had booked the banquet hall on July 11, 2022, for his daughter’s wedding reception scheduled for August 2022. He allegedly paid an advance of Rs 59,000 through cheque, which was subsequently encashed by the venue operators.

The complainant alleged that when he visited the venue a few days before the scheduled function, he was informed that the premises had been booked from August 20 onwards for a four-day event of the Punjab government’s Rural Development and Panchayat Department.

Also Read | 42 grooms, 0 brides: The making of a mass wedding scam in Madhya Pradesh

According to the complaint, the complainant was informed that his daughter’s reception could not be held there. He alleged that the banquet operators refused to provide a cancellation letter, forcing him to urgently secure another venue at short notice.

The complainant approached government authorities through email seeking intervention and later served a legal notice on the banquet operators. He contended that the last-minute change caused inconvenience and financial loss.

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The banquet hall operators disputed the allegations and submitted that the complaint was an abuse of process of law as it was filed to tarnish its image.

It was argued that they had never cancelled the venue booking. According to them, an alternative hall was offered to the complainant and the venue was kept ready for the reception.

Also Read | Hotel ordered to pay Rs 51,000 after customer finds rooms ‘unhygienic’ ahead of son’s wedding

It was alleged that the complainant failed to respond to their calls. The operators also submitted that they had refunded the advance amount of Rs 59,000 through NEFT.

Why this judgment matters

The ruling highlights that even where exact financial losses cannot be ascertained, consumer commissions can award compensation for the mental agony, inconvenience, and disruption caused by last-minute cancellations of events such as weddings. The decision emphasises that service providers have a duty to honour confirmed bookings or face liability for deficiency in service.

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Consumers facing similar grievances may contact their respective state consumer helplines (Chandigarh helpline: 0172-2700183) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
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Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience. Expertise Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents. Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes: Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

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