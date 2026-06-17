Hall booked for wedding reception allotted for state event, court awards Rs 1.75 lakh

The complainant approached government authorities through an email seeking intervention and later served a legal notice on the banquet operators. (AI-generated image)

A consumer commission in Mohali has ordered a banquet hall in Zirakpur to pay Rs 1.75 lakh in compensation after a family had to find a new venue for a wedding reception just days before the event because the booked premises had been reserved for a government function.

A bench comprising president S K Aggarwal and members Paramjeet Kaur and Lt Col J S Bath noted that the complainant had to face difficulty and mental agony as he had to get another place booked.

“We deem it appropriate to compensate the complainant reasonably because the complainant had to arrange reception of his daughter somewhere else,” the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, SAS Nagar (Mohali), held in its order dated May 20.