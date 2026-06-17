Hall booked for wedding reception allotted for state event, court awards Rs 1.75 lakh

4 min readNew DelhiJun 17, 2026 06:30 PM IST
A consumer commission in Mohali has ordered a banquet hall in Zirakpur to pay Rs 1.75 lakh in compensation after a family had to find a new venue for a wedding reception just days before the event because the booked premises had been reserved for a government function.
A bench comprising president S K Aggarwal and members Paramjeet Kaur and Lt Col J S Bath noted that the complainant had to face difficulty and mental agony as he had to get another place booked.
“We deem it appropriate to compensate the complainant reasonably because the complainant had to arrange reception of his daughter somewhere else,” the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, SAS Nagar (Mohali), held in its order dated May 20.
‘Forced to arrange another venue’
- After examining the evidence, including booking records, correspondence, and a transcript of a conversation between the parties, the commission observed that the complainant had indeed been compelled to arrange another venue for the reception.
- While noting that there was no documentary proof of the monetary losses claimed, the commission held that the complainant had suffered mental agony and harassment because of the circumstances surrounding the booking.
- Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, the commission partly allowed the complaint and directed the opposite parties to pay a lump sum compensation to the tune of Rs 1.75 lakh to the complainant for mental agony, harassment and cost of litigation.
- The amount is to be paid within 30 days from the date of receipt of certified copy of this order, failing which it shall carry interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum till actual payment.
Plea before commission
The complainant had booked the banquet hall on July 11, 2022, for his daughter’s wedding reception scheduled for August 2022. He allegedly paid an advance of Rs 59,000 through cheque, which was subsequently encashed by the venue operators.
The complainant alleged that when he visited the venue a few days before the scheduled function, he was informed that the premises had been booked from August 20 onwards for a four-day event of the Punjab government’s Rural Development and Panchayat Department.
According to the complaint, the complainant was informed that his daughter’s reception could not be held there. He alleged that the banquet operators refused to provide a cancellation letter, forcing him to urgently secure another venue at short notice.
The complainant approached government authorities through email seeking intervention and later served a legal notice on the banquet operators. He contended that the last-minute change caused inconvenience and financial loss.
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The banquet hall operators disputed the allegations and submitted that the complaint was an abuse of process of law as it was filed to tarnish its image.
It was argued that they had never cancelled the venue booking. According to them, an alternative hall was offered to the complainant and the venue was kept ready for the reception.
It was alleged that the complainant failed to respond to their calls. The operators also submitted that they had refunded the advance amount of Rs 59,000 through NEFT.
Why this judgment matters
The ruling highlights that even where exact financial losses cannot be ascertained, consumer commissions can award compensation for the mental agony, inconvenience, and disruption caused by last-minute cancellations of events such as weddings. The decision emphasises that service providers have a duty to honour confirmed bookings or face liability for deficiency in service.
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Consumers facing similar grievances may contact their respective state consumer helplines (Chandigarh helpline: 0172-2700183) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.