50% of Punjab jail inmates drug-dependent; court calls it ‘serious challenge’

Of 35,449 inmates lodged in different jails in Punjab, 15,768 are dependent on drugs, according to the government. (AI image)

Noting that almost half of prison inmates across Punjab are drug-dependent, the Punjab and Haryana High Court urged the government Tuesday to accord the highest priority to the matter, which it said represented “a serious challenge for the state”.

The observations came as the court took on record a status report filed by the Punjab government pursuant to an August 20 order on a suo motu writ petition. The petition was filed after the administrative judge of the Mansa sessions division submitted a report, stating that approximately 69 per cent of inmates are undergoing treatment at the Out-Patient Opioid Assisted Treatment Clinics on jail premises in the state.