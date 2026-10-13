Hair fall, skin condition ‘worsen’ after treatment, man wins Rs 1.66 lakh from clinic

A Hyderabad consumer commission has directed a hair and skin care clinic to pay Rs 1.66 lakh to a man after finding a deficiency in service in hair and skin treatments. It found that the complainant’s hair and skin condition allegedly deteriorated despite undergoing the prescribed treatment and that the clinic failed to deliver the results it had assured.

President M Ram Gopal Reddy and members D Sreedevi and J Shyamala passed the order on October 9, observing that such treatment can have a substantial impact on a person’s “confidence, social interaction and mental well-being”.

The man claimed to have paid for hair growth and anti-dandruff treatments, an under-eye peel and a HydraFacial, but alleged increased hair fall, severe skin irritation and worsening skin condition.

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“In view of the deterioration in the condition of the hair and face, the complainant is entitled to compensation for his mental agony and inconvenience. Granting the compensation amount does not compensate for the mental agony of the complainant, very particularly that treatment may have a substantial impact on a person’s confidence, social interaction and mental wellbeing,” the order read.

Conditions worsened with treatment

The man claimed that he came across an advertisement on Instagram promoted by the said clinic, regarding hair treatment and anti-dandruff treatment. Based on the said advertisement, he allegedly filled out an online enquiry form on Instagram, after which he received a call from the clinic.

After consultation in September 2023, he was advised on a series of treatments including hair growth and anti-dandruff treatments, an under-eye peel and a HydraFacial. According to the man, the total package cost was quoted as Rs 56,999, which he agreed to and paid.

He claimed to have attended the scheduled sessions between September 2023 and September 2024, travelling about 32 kilometres on each round trip to the clinic. Despite following the treatment plan, he said his hair and skin condition worsened instead of improving.

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The complainant informed the doctor about the adverse reactions and was advised to undergo four additional sessions of high-intensity chemical peeling for better results. He alleged that the procedure caused unbearable pain, severe skin irritation and further deterioration of his skin.

He also claimed that his hair fall increased after the procedures. When he approached the clinic, it demanded additional payment for further treatment without assuring him of results. He refused to pay more and visited the clinic several times seeking an explanation and a refund, but the clinic did not resolve his complaints or return the money.

Aggrieved, he moved the commission seeking refund and compensation. The man was represented by advocate Praveen Puram before the commission.

‘Condition deteriorated’

The commission noted that no written version and evidence affidavit were submitted by the clinic and proceeded without the same.

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Observing that the case was not merely about failing to achieve an “expected aesthetic result”, the commission found that the evidence showed that the man’s hair and facial condition had deteriorated after he underwent the treatment.

“Where the service provider undertakes a cosmetic/skin/hair treatment for consideration and the evidence establishes that the manner of treatment resulted in deterioration, the same constitutes a shortcoming in the manner and quality of performance of service,” it added.

The commission also observed that consumers paying for specialised skin and hair treatments are entitled to expect services performed with reasonable care, competence and in accordance with the professional standards represented by the service provider.

“The service provider cannot escape responsibility merely by contending that the result of treatment varies from person to person, particularly where the evidence establishes deterioration attributable to the manner in which the service was rendered,” it added.

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After examining the evidence, the commission concluded that the clinic was deficient in providing the promised services.

The commission directed the clinic to refund an amount of Rs 55,999 and pay an amount of Rs 1 lakh towards compensation for causing mental agony and inconvenience to the complainant. The clinic was also asked to pay Rs 10,000 as costs of litigation.

Takeaway

This ruling highlights that a hair and skin clinic cannot evade its responsibility if the service provided led to a deterioration in the customer’s condition.

Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Telangana: 0771-2582902) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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