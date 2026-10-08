Karnataka High Court grants bail to Bengaluru hacker in money-laundering case

The Karnataka High Court has granted bail to Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki, a Bengaluru hacker accused of amassing over Rs 288 crore through hacking activities, and his accountant Robin Khandelwal in a money-laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“Petitioners have brought to the notice of this court that documents in the present case runs upto 8103 pages and 10 charge-sheet witnesses have been cited. Therefore, chances of trial being completed and case being disposed of in the near soon is very remote. I am of the opinion that the prayer made by the accused for grant of regular bail is required to be answered affirmatively,” Justice S Vishwajit Shetty said in an order dated September 30.

Sriki and Khandelwal had approached the high court seeking bail after a special court had rejected their application in August.

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The petitioners vs the ED

The primary contention raised by the petitioners was that the cases relating to predicate offences (a prerequisite for the ED to initiate proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act) were registered between 2017 and 2020, in which they have been granted bail.

The petitioners also submitted that the ED has registered the present complaints in 2020 and they have been cooperating with the investigation. Despite this, they said, they were arrested on May 8 and remanded to judicial custody.

The petitioners also pointed out that the case before the special court is at pre-cognisance stage as the ED has filed a voluminous chargesheet and the chances of the trial completing soon are remote.

The central agency opposed the plea contending that although the final report has been filed, the proceeds of crime have not yet been completely traced. If the petitioners were released on bail, the possibility that they misuse or shift the proceeds of crime from the present location cannot be ruled out, the ED submitted.

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What the bench ruled

The bench in its order referred to the 2025 Supreme Court judgment in the case of Anwar Dhebar versus Directorate of Enforcement, wherein the court took into consideration the maximum punishment for the alleged offences and the fact that there was no possibility of trial commencing in the near future and granted bail to the accused.

“Criminal petitions are allowed. The petitioners are directed to be enlarged on bail, subject to conditions,” the bench said, directing that the accused be released on bail on executing a personal bond of Rs 1,00,000, each with two sureties. The accused cannot leave Bengaluru without the trial court’s permission.

Who is hacker Sriki?

Sriki was raised in Bengaluru and studied computer science abroad before returning to India around 2017. He and Khandelwal, whom he met online while trading in cryptocurrency, were initially arrested by the Bengaluru Crime Branch in November 2020 on charges of buying drugs online using Bitcoin.

The case led to the cracking of several cybercrimes in Karnataka, including a Rs 11.5 crore heist from the state e-procurement portal in 2019, the 2017 hacking of the Unocoin exchange, and the hacking of multiple poker and gaming websites.

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A Karnataka Special Investigation Team has suggested that Sriki possessed over 4,000 Bitcoin valued at Rs 850 crore at the time of his arrest in November 2020.