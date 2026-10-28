Gym closes before 10 pm despite ‘advertised’ timings, ordered to pay member Rs 6,500

The Amritsar District Consumer Commission has directed a gym to pay Rs 6,500 to a 26-year-old member after finding that it failed to provide services as promised, including access to facilities until its advertised closing time of 10 pm. The man claimed that the gym lacked proper safety measures, including emergency medical assistance and sanitised equipment, putting his health and well-being at risk.

President Jagdishwar Kumar Chopra, along with member Mandeep Kaur, was hearing the complaint filed by the man, who said he had to join another gym in January 2025 after facing problems with the services provided by the gym.

“Due to non-providing of the services as assured by the opposite party, the complainant had to move to another gym in January 2025; as such, it is own case of the complainant that he availed the services of the opposite party for almost two months. The act of the opposite party (gym) in not properly providing the services despite taking the requisite charges for the same amounts to deficiency in service,” the October 21 order read.