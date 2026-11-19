A Gurugram restaurant that allegedly refused to serve a customer regular drinking water, forcing him to buy bottled water, has been directed to pay Rs 31,098, including compensation and litigation costs, by a district consumer commission.

President Sanjeev Jindal and members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur held the restaurant guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

“…it becomes crystal clear that the OP in the present case not only committed a severe deficiency in service, but also adopted an unfair trade practice in a blatant violation of the above-mentioned guidelines issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority,” the order read.

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‘Unfair trade practice’

According to the complainant, he had visited the restaurant with his family for dinner on March 8, 2026, and specifically requested regular drinking water along with the meal. He alleged that the restaurant staff refused to provide regular drinking water and informed him that they served only bottled drinking water.

Left with no option, he purchased two bottles of water, for which the restaurant charged Rs 98 in the final bill. The complainant argued that restaurants were obliged to provide safe drinking water and could not compel customers to purchase bottled water against their wishes.

The commission examined the restaurant’s bill and the CCPA guidelines issued on July 4, 2022, which state that charging consumers anything beyond the prices of food items displayed on the menu, along with applicable taxes, amounts to an unfair trade practice.

“…the copy of guidelines issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority, Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi dated 4th July, 2022…clearly shows that it has been specifically mentioned by the CCPA in its aforesaid guidelines that charging anything other than the prices of food items, displayed in the menu along with applicable taxes, would amount to unfair trade practice under the Act,” the commission noted.

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It held that that the restaurant not only committed a severe deficiency in service, but also adopted an unfair trade practice in a blatant violation of the above-mentioned guidelines issued by the CCPA.

The commission thus directed the restaurant to refund Rs 98 and also pay Rs 20,000 as compensation for causing mental harassment, pain and agony as well as economic loss to the complainant. It also directed to pay Rs 11,000 as litigation expenses.

It also said that failure to comply with the order could lead to execution proceedings under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and prosecution under Section 72, which provides for imprisonment and/or a fine.

Takeaway

Restaurants cannot force customers to buy bottled water by refusing to serve regular drinking water. Denying customers safe drinking water and compelling them to pay for bottled water amounts to deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice.

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Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Haryana helpline: 1800-180-2087) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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