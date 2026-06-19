Crackdown in Gurgaon’s DLF Phase 3: Hotel, PGs, hospital sealed over violations

A hospital, a hotel, several paying guest (PG) accommodations: Gurgaon’s Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) cracked down on illegal commercial activities and unauthorised constructions at Nathupur Road in DLF Phase 3 on Thursday.

Acting on the directives of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which ordered an interim stay on stilt-plus-4-storey constructions, the enforcement wing of the DTCP, accompanied by a heavy police force and district administration officials, sealed 11 establishments operating in violation of norms.

Led by District Town Planner (Enforcement) Amit Madholia, the drive commenced around noon at S Block on Nathupur Road. Among major commercial properties sealed were ‘Hotel Moonlight’ (operating from plot number NR-5) and ‘The Medicity’ hospital (located at NR-45). An illegal commercial office on plot NR-2 was also shut down.

The department also came down heavily on unauthorised PG accommodations. The team sealed a 48-room PG operating out of a building named Amaltas Apartments (S-23/1); a 72-room facility spanning four floors at S-24/9; and another 25-room PG and basement beauty parlor at S-24/1.

Commercial properties sealed were ‘Hotel Moonlight’ and ‘The Medicity’ hospital. (Express Photo) Commercial properties sealed were ‘Hotel Moonlight’ and ‘The Medicity’ hospital. (Express Photo)

On Friday, only security guards remained at the affected properties.

A guard standing outside Amaltas said, “The owner, who is from Gurgaon, has arranged alternate accommodation for the 40+ tenants at different parts of the city. Next week, he will formally apply for permission to restart operations under a commercial licence.”

“The Town Planner had first come at 2 pm to look at the property once; soon, a team came and sealed it. Some tenants argued with him, including one from an Armed Forces family, saying more notices and time were needed. But the official said it cannot be helped,” the guard added.

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Outside Medicity hospital, a guard in a safari suit said no one is at the site now, including the owner. “There were patients inside at the time… they have been shifted,” he said, adding “We are a proper hospital.”

Illegal structures razed

In a first for the DLF Phase 3 area, officials also put an earthmover into stilt parking spaces to raze illegal structures. An unauthorised office built inside the stilt parking of S-23/5 was demolished, along with illegal construction in the side setback of one Pristine Care Clinic on plot NR-38.

The drive also targeted multiple houses where property owners had illegally constructed servant quarters, drawing rooms, and leisure rooms in stilt areas and rear setbacks.

The DTCP also cleared the Right of Way (RoW) by demolishing four unauthorised guard rooms and removing iron grilles encroaching upon public roads.

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Broader crackdown

Thursday’s action is part of an ongoing, broader crackdown by the DTCP enforcement wing.

Over the past two years, drives led by Madholia have consistently targeted rampant zoning violations across upscale Gurgaon colonies, including Sushant Lok-1, South City, and other DLF phases.

Past actions have repeatedly focused on the illegal conversion of residential stilt parking and basements into commercial shops, eateries, and micro-apartments, which blatantly violate the Haryana Building Code.

A 48-room PG operating out of a building named Amaltas Apartments was also sealed. (Express Photo) A 48-room PG operating out of a building named Amaltas Apartments was also sealed. (Express Photo)

Officials confirmed that the current wave of enforcement will not be limited to Phase-3.

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“The action is being taken in strict compliance with the High Court’s orders. The campaign against illegal constructions and unauthorised commercial activities will continue across DLF Phases 1 to 5,” DTP Madholia said.

He further warned that FIRs would be registered against anyone attempting to obstruct the government proceedings.

In April, Madholia had led a 5-day drive against 7,500 illegal encroachments and constructions at private colonies along and around Golf Course Road.

Thursday’s drive is set to continue till Saturday.