SC refuses to stay Gurgaon demolitions, directs petitioners to approach Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Supreme Court observed that since the petitioners argued that the High Court order was being misinterpreted, the appropriate forum to address any such issue was the High Court itself. (Files/Express Photo)

The Supreme Court Monday declined to intervene in the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Gurgaon, observing that since the Punjab and Haryana High Court was overseeing the matter to prevent unauthorised construction, the apex court should not “cause hindrance” in its work.

While hearing petitions alleging that demolitions were carried out after a misinterpretation of an interim order of the High Court, a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said that the High Court itself should be approached.

“On oral mentioning, the matter is taken on board. The Special Leave Petition, being against an interim order, is disposed of with liberty to the petitioners to make an urgent mentioning before the High Court during the course of the day. We request the Hon’ble Chief Justice to entertain the oral mentioning either at 1 o’clock or immediately after lunch,” the bench ordered.