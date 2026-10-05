Gujarat courts at standstill as lawyers protest proposed Rent Bill

Change amounts to shifting judicial functions to executive, advocates say; Bar associations across state back protest called by Bar Council of Gujarat

Written by: Aditi Raja
4 min readOct 5, 2026 06:33 PM IST
Lawyers take part in a protest rally against the Gujarat Rent Bill 2026, in Ahmedabad, Monday. (PTI Photo)Lawyers take part in a protest rally against the Gujarat Rent Bill 2026, in Ahmedabad, Monday. (PTI Photo)
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Courts across Gujarat were brought to a virtual standstill on Monday as lawyers launched an indefinite statewide strike against the proposed Gujarat Rent Bill-2026.

The protest, led by the Bar Council of Gujarat (BCG) and supported by the bar associations across the state, followed three days of demonstrations that failed to produce a resolution.

The Gujarat Bar Association subsequently called for an indefinite boycott of court work, while the Gujarat High Court Advocates Association (GHCAA) urged lawyers to stay away from court proceedings in support of the BCG.

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At the heart of the protest is a proposed change in the mechanism for deciding rental disputes. Under the proposed legislation, disputes arising from rent agreements would no longer be dealt with primarily by civil courts or Small Causes Courts. Instead, administrative authorities– including Mamlatdars, Deputy Collectors and Assistant Municipal Commissioners– would be empowered to adjudicate such disputes.

Lawyers argue that the change amounts to shifting judicial functions to the executive.

Hearings adjourned, litigants turned way

The impact of the protest was felt immediately across the district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court.

Private lawyers and advocates remained absent from every courtroom and hearings were adjourned. Lawyers gathered outside the respective courts, chanting slogans and demanding that the Bill be withdrawn.
In Ahmedabad, lawyers took out a motorcycle rally from the City Civil and Sessions Court through the Metro Court and Gheekanta area while in Surat, thousands of lawyers continued their boycott, bringing court work to a halt for the fourth consecutive day. Litigants and parties arriving at the court were turned away from the main gate, causing considerable inconvenience.

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Advocates stop people at the entry of the session court during their strike in Ahmedabad on Monday.(ANI Photo) Advocates stop people at the entry of the session court during their strike in Ahmedabad on Monday.(ANI Photo)

‘Lawyers know law better than MLAs’

Outside the Vadodara District Court, Baroda Bar Association President Hasmukh Bhatt said, “We are Dharashastri (Lawyers), and the elected representatives are (Dharasabhya) members of the Legislative Assembly. Lawyers know the law better than the members of the Legislative Assembly… the clear demand of all the lawyers of the Bar Associations is that the draft which has been sent to the state government for signature should first be taken back and amended. Only after that should the agitation be withdrawn… The Bill was drafted without discussing the matter with the Bar Council and the GHCAA…”

Gujarat High Court Advocates Association (GHCAA) president Senior Advocate Yatin Oza said that the association had abstained from work in support of the protest by the BCG.

“If lawyers are united, then no law can shake us, no action can shake us. We are standing with the Bar Council of Gujarat today… The public will also see what kind of action the government takes, because of which they are compelled to extend their support… Our support will certainly continue for two days,” Oza said.
Bhatt said moving a substantial category of litigation out of the civil courts could result in administrative delays.

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“Our objection is not merely about jurisdiction, but about the nature of the forum in which citizens’ property and tenancy rights would be decided… revenue and municipal officials are not equipped in the same manner as judicial officers to assess complicated property documents, evidence and testimony. Moving a substantial category of litigation out of the civil courts could result in administrative delays rather than the speedy disposal promised by the proposed system,” Bhatt argued.

Fear of loss of livelihood

There is a fear of loss of livelihood for lawyers as rental and tenancy disputes constitute a significant part of the work handled by lawyers in civil courts. The proposed transfer of rental disputes to executive authorities, bar associations contend, would substantially reduce the scope of civil litigation and affect the practice and income of advocates, particularly juniors.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

 

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