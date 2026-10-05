Gujarat courts at standstill as lawyers protest proposed Rent Bill

Courts across Gujarat were brought to a virtual standstill on Monday as lawyers launched an indefinite statewide strike against the proposed Gujarat Rent Bill-2026.

The protest, led by the Bar Council of Gujarat (BCG) and supported by the bar associations across the state, followed three days of demonstrations that failed to produce a resolution.

The Gujarat Bar Association subsequently called for an indefinite boycott of court work, while the Gujarat High Court Advocates Association (GHCAA) urged lawyers to stay away from court proceedings in support of the BCG.

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At the heart of the protest is a proposed change in the mechanism for deciding rental disputes. Under the proposed legislation, disputes arising from rent agreements would no longer be dealt with primarily by civil courts or Small Causes Courts. Instead, administrative authorities– including Mamlatdars, Deputy Collectors and Assistant Municipal Commissioners– would be empowered to adjudicate such disputes.