Two MP men get 10 years for poppy straw trafficking

While the Government of India permits legal farming of opium plants, this permission is given only to farmers in three states, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. (File Photo)

A court in Gujarat convicted and sentenced two residents of Madhya Pradesh to 10 years in prison for inter-state trafficking of poppy straw, which is a regulated narcotic under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

On suspicion, the Ahmedabad Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had intercepted the two men near Mehmedabad, Kheda on December 22, 2022. Search proceedings led to the seizure of 229.960 kg (gross) of poppy straw from two, who were then placed under arrest, the NCB said in a statement.

Upon completion of the investigation, a complaint was filed before the Court of the District and Sessions Judge at Nadiad (Gujarat) on June 16, 2023, for offences punishable under Sections 8(c), 15(c) and 29 of the NDPS Act.