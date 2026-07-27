Gujarat High Court sets Friday deadline after government cites rain for delay in prosecutor decision

The Gujarat High Court on Monday granted the state government additional time till Friday to decide on Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) in the 2019 ‘custodial death’ case of Telangana migrant worker Shaikh Babu Nisar in Vadodara’s Fatehgunj police station, after the government cited heavy rains and widespread waterlogging across the state as the reason for the delay in taking a call in the matter.

Justice M K Thakker noted that despite the court’s earlier direction, no decision had been taken on whether advocate S I Ghariya should continue as Special Public Prosecutor in the long-pending trial.

Appearing for the State, the Additional Public Prosecutor informed the court that the opinion of the District Government Pleader had now been received by the Home Department. However, owing to the prevailing rain and flood-like situation in several parts of the State, the government had been unable to take a final decision. The State assured the court that a decision is expected shortly.