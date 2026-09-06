‘Selective approach’: Gujarat High Court grants bail to accused in stock market fraud case

The Gujarat High Court last week granted bail to a cyber law expert accused of operating a fake call centre to defraud stock market investors, after noting that the state prosecution took “selective approaches” and contradictory positions across different courts.

Meet Raval, who has been in judicial custody since June 2025, faces charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy in a case registered at the Vadnagar police station in the Mehsana district.

The prosecution alleged that Raval used his legal expertise to assist his brother in running a fraudulent call centre. The operation allegedly lured victims through an application called ‘Market Plus’, using automated dialling systems to promise stock market tips, commission, and high returns. According to investigators, over Rs 5.49 crore was funnelled through accounts belonging to a firm named Hub Brokerage.

The order by Justice Hasmukh D Suthar records that Raval has six past antecedents but “remains entitled to the presumption of innocence“, that the investigation is complete and the chargesheet filed, that nothing further needs to be recovered from him, and that the offences are triable by a magistrate, meaning the trial itself would take time to conclude.

In total, the prosecution said, Rs 5,49,30,330 was deposited by one of the co-accused, Maulik, into accounts of Hub Brokerage held with Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, out of which Rs 14.57 crore was allegedly deposited in the first layer of transactions before being siphoned into different accounts.

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Defence arguments

Raval’s advocate, A S Timbalia, argued that his client had been falsely implicated and that the investigation was already complete, with nothing left to recover or discover. He pointed out that three separate FIRs had been registered against Raval on similar allegations and that he had already been released on bail in the other cases.

In the present case, the defence argued that co-accused Anil Thakor and Dashrath Thakor had received Rs 1.68 crore and Rs 1.46 crore, respectively, and were already out on bail granted by the Sessions Judge, and co-accused Lovesh, who received Rs 7 lakh, had also got bail.

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The defence also noted that the prosecution had earlier and incorrectly told the sessions court that Rs 1 crore had been transferred into Raval’s account. The actual amount, the defence said, was Rs 7 lakh, spread across his Axis Bank and Bandhan Bank accounts. The alleged purchase of gold with the proceeds, the defence added, was the subject of a separate FIR altogether.

The Additional Public Prosecutor opposed bail, arguing that Raval used his expertise as a cyber law professional to help his brother run the call centre, lure victims, route the proceeds of fraud through multiple accounts, and convert the money into gold via UPI and bank transfers. The prosecution maintained that more than Rs 1 crore had passed through his account and that his role was more serious than that of the co-accused already released, warning that he could reoffend or tamper with evidence if freed.

The High Court noted that different figures for the applicant’s alleged involvement appeared to have been presented to different courts at different times and that ” the state had not challenged the resulting bail orders before any appellate forum”.