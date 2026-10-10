Gujarat High Court upholds dismissal of judge who threatened to ‘sleep on pavement’ over housing dispute

A DISPUTE over official housing, a threat to sleep on the pavement and letters that the Gujarat High Court (HC) found seriously insubordinate ultimately cost a senior civil judge her job. The High Court has upheld the dismissal of A H Dave, rejecting her argument that the disciplinary proceedings against her were unfair.

A division bench of Justices N S Sanjay Gowda and J L Odedra dismissed Dave’s petition on October 9, holding that her conduct was “unbecoming of a judicial officer”, adding that the conduct “would be proof of serious misconduct and would be sufficient to dismiss the petitioner from service.” The court also noted that the charges against her were supported by oral, documentary and video evidence.

As per the HC order, Dave was transferred from Vadodara to Deesa in October 2012 as the fourth additional senior civil judge. After she requested official accommodation, the High Court Registry informed her that judicial quarters were unavailable and that she would have to arrange private accommodation herself.

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Instead, she sent a letter by fax to the Principal District Judge at Palanpur seeking permission to spend the night on the pavement, commute daily from Palanpur to Deesa with travel and daily allowances, and have accommodation requisitioned for her through the district collector, the HC order records.

The episode led to a departmental inquiry. The charges also included her conduct during a visit to the Palanpur district court complex, where she remained late at night and was persuaded by other judicial officers to return to Deesa. The HC order notes, “…On November 20, 2012, all the Judicial Officers of Deesa had gone to Judges colony at Palanpur for paying a courtesy visit and for exchanging New Year greetings and the petitioner had also accompanied them. However, while returning, it was found that she continued to stay in the District Court compound, holding a grudge against the Principal District Judge, Palanpur. The Judicial Officers had to approach her in the District Court compound around 9:30 pm and had to persuade her to return to Deesa, during which she exhibited a rigid attitude and thereby created unnecessary controversy and problems.”

She was further accused of threatening to spend the night in her car outside the Deesa court complex, as per the order. The High Court said her conduct over the accommodation dispute was, by itself, sufficient to justify dismissal. The HC observed that a judicial officer could not threaten to sleep on the pavement to pressure the authorities into providing accommodation, particularly when an alternative arrangement was available.

“If a Judicial Officer decides to threaten the Principal District Judge and threaten to sleep on the pavement if a suitable accommodation was not provided, this conduct would basically be one which would be mocking the entire judiciary and showing the Institution itself in a poor light,” the judgment states.

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The court also pointed out that judicial officers could receive house rent allowance when official quarters were unavailable. “There is no rule which mandates that furnishing of a quarter to a judicial officer is a ‘must’,” it said, adding that Dave’s insistence should have been made “in very humble manner”.

Two further departmental inquiries arose from letters Dave wrote in 2013. In one, dated August 1, she asked the Chief Justice and other High Court judges to recommend the transfer of a sitting High Court judge. Another letter, dated July 18, was found to contain intemperate and discourteous language against the then Chief Justice. The HC criticised the request to transfer a sitting judge as “obnoxious and despicable”, observing that a senior civil judge could not call upon the Chief Justice to make such a recommendation.

The court also found that the language used in her letter to the Chief Justice had gone beyond acceptable standards of decency.

Dave challenged her dismissal on the ground that the departmental inquiries had violated the principles of natural justice and denied her a fair opportunity to defend herself. The HC, however, found that she had repeatedly failed to participate in the proceedings despite being given opportunities to do so, including permission to engage a lawyer.

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The judgment recorded that the charges had been proved through oral, documentary and video evidence. The High Court’s Standing Committee recommended dismissal, the Full Court accepted the recommendation in December 2023, and the state government subsequently issued the dismissal order. Rejecting Dave’s challenge, the HC concluded that the dismissal was justified and declined to interfere with the disciplinary action.