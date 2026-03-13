Cheating case filed by estranged wife: Gujarat HC allows man in judicial custody to perform last rites of his pet dog for 14 years

The Gujarat High Court on Friday directed the Surat City Police to escort a man, who is in judicial custody in Lajpore Central Jail in a cheating case filed by his estranged wife, to perform the last rites of his pet dog.

A bench of Justice U T Desai of the Gujarat HC was hearing an application filed by a Surat-resident seeking temporary bail in the case lodged against him by his estranged wife alleging misappropriation of Rs 17 lakh from an investment policy.

Though the man had moved the trial court for bail before the chargesheet was filed, his application was rejected. Later, he moved the High Court and on the day of the first hearing of his application in the HC on Friday, his pet dog died. The counsel representing the man implored the High Court to allow him to perform the last rites of his pet dog, a German Shepherd.