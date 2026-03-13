Cheating case filed by estranged wife: Gujarat HC allows man in judicial custody to perform last rites of his pet dog for 14 years

The Gujarat High Court on Friday directed the Surat City Police to escort a man, who is in judicial custody in Lajpore Central Jail in a cheating case filed by his estranged wife, to perform the last rites of his pet dog.
A bench of Justice U T Desai of the Gujarat HC was hearing an application filed by a Surat-resident seeking temporary bail in the case lodged against him by his estranged wife alleging misappropriation of Rs 17 lakh from an investment policy.
Though the man had moved the trial court for bail before the chargesheet was filed, his application was rejected. Later, he moved the High Court and on the day of the first hearing of his application in the HC on Friday, his pet dog died. The counsel representing the man implored the High Court to allow him to perform the last rites of his pet dog, a German Shepherd.
Considering the oral submission made by advocate Kruti Shah, representing the man, the High Court, in an oral order, directed the police personnel to take the applicant to his house in Surat until 8 pm on Friday.
The oral order of the HC said, “…the applicant was having a pet dog for the last 14 years which has passed away. Because of the applicant’s attachment with the pet dog, he wants to perform the last rites of his pet dog. The applicant is hereby directed to be taken to his house at Surat today (March 13, 2026) with police custody immediately upon receipt of this order till 08.00 pm.”
The court directed that the government must bear the expense of the police custody. The order stated, “The police personnel shall be in civil clothes and the cost of the police custody shall be borne by the government. The present order (to) be sent by e-mail to the concerned court, police station and Lajpore Central Jail, Surat…”
The court directed that the custody of the applicant should be handed over to the Jail Authority concerned after 8 pm.
The applicant had moved the Gujarat HC for bail before the chargesheet was filed in the case of forgery and cheating filed by his estranged wife, alleging that the man had “misappropriated Rs 17 lakh” from the maturity of an investment policy that was taken in the wife’s name after their marriage in 2000. The FIR alleges that the man had “forged signatures and manipulated policy records” to add himself as the nominee of the policy, instead of the original nominee — the wife’s father. On maturity of the policy in 2025, the man allegedly transferred the amount of Rs 17 lakh into a joint account he held with his wife and thereafter transferred the said amount to a joint account he held with his daughter, the applicant’s advocate informed the court on Friday.
The applicant submitted to the court that he was willing to return Rs 17 lakh to his estranged wife.
Advocate Shah argued that the matter arises out of a matrimonial dispute at the root of it and that the man had only transferred the amount to the joint account with his daughter as the daughter was studying abroad. While the court refused to grant temporary bail to the applicant, Justice Desai said that the court would direct the authorities to facilitate the man’s presence at the funeral of his pet dog, in police custody.
