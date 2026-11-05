Aditi Raja is an Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, wi... Read More
The Gujarat High Court has refused to order the release of a Bangladeshi woman and her infant daughter detained in Bharuch, holding that their detention could “not be said to be illegal” as it was backed by an administrative order directing the woman to remain at a police facility until deportation.
A division bench of Justice Bhargav D Karia and Justice Hemant M Prachchhak dismissed a habeas corpus petition filed by the woman’s Indian husband seeking their release and custody of the child.
The court noted that an order dated December 20, 2025, issued by the Superintendent of Police and the Foreigners Registration Officer (FRO), Bharuch, under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, and the Immigration and Foreigners Orders, 2025, directed the woman, a Bangladeshi national, to reside at the Police Training School, Police Headquarters, Kali Talavdi, Bharuch, until her deportation was completed.
The bench pointed out that the petitioner had not challenged the order before the appropriate forum. It observed that the prayer for release could not be granted while the administrative order remained in operation.
“In view of such facts emerging from the record, we are not inclined to entertain this petition for issuance of a writ of habeas corpus as the personal liberty of the Corpus and the minor daughter of the petitioner is not in jeopardy at all in view of the facts disclosed in the affidavit-in-reply, supported by the orders passed in accordance with law,” the court said.
The petitioner approached the High Court claiming that his wife and their daughter, aged around seven to eight months, were being illegally detained. The woman and the child were produced before the court on May 6, following which a coordinate bench directed the woman to continue staying at the Nari Sanrakshan Gruh in Bharuch.
The state government, in its affidavit, maintained that the woman was a Bangladeshi national and that her detention was not illegal. It submitted that it had provided her with all necessary facilities, including medical examinations, in accordance with the standard operating procedure.
The state also informed the court that it had identified 17 other persons originally from Bangladesh and that it had passed orders for their detention. The petitioner’s counsel sought time to file a rejoinder to the state’s affidavit. However, the bench said the request was unnecessary, particularly in view of the subsisting detention order.
Holding that neither the woman nor her daughter was illegally detained or unlawfully arrested, the bench dismissed the petition as meritless.