The Gujarat High Court has refused to order the release of a Bangladeshi woman and her infant daughter detained in Bharuch, holding that their detention could “not be said to be illegal” as it was backed by an administrative order directing the woman to remain at a police facility until deportation.

A division bench of Justice Bhargav D Karia and Justice Hemant M Prachchhak dismissed a habeas corpus petition filed by the woman’s Indian husband seeking their release and custody of the child.

The court noted that an order dated December 20, 2025, issued by the Superintendent of Police and the Foreigners Registration Officer (FRO), Bharuch, under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, and the Immigration and Foreigners Orders, 2025, directed the woman, a Bangladeshi national, to reside at the Police Training School, Police Headquarters, Kali Talavdi, Bharuch, until her deportation was completed.