Gujarat High Court rejects ‘equal pay for equal work’ plea by home guards, rules duties differ from state police

The Gujarat High Court noted that members of the home guard are under the control of officers of the police force. (Image is created using AI)

Gujarat High Court News: The Gujarat High Court recently held that home guards are not entitled to claim regular pay and other service benefits at par with the state police force, rejecting their plea of equal pay for equal work, while observing that the state should consider revising their daily duty allowances to at least make them equivalent to the minimum paid to the police personnel.

Justice Maulik J Shelat, while hearing a batch of petitions filed by home guards, found that the nature of their work is not permanent, as their services are utilised voluntarily in emergencies and as and when required.