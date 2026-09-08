Asaram seeks bail citing Rajasthan parole, Gujarat High Court rejects plea

The State, however, strongly opposed the plea, arguing that Asaram was asking the Gujarat HC to exercise its discretionary powers without making out an independent case for temporary bail.

Written by: Aditi Raja
4 min readVadodaraSep 8, 2026 08:37 PM IST
Asaram seeks bail citing Rajasthan parole, Gujarat High Court rejects pleaSelf-styled Godman Asaram Bapu (Special arrangement photo/ Image enhanced using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Self-styled Godman Asaram Bapu’s plea to turn a 20-day parole granted by the Rajasthan High Court into grounds for temporary bail in Gujarat met stiff resistance from the state, which argued that he failed to show any “independent grounds” for his release. The Gujarat High Court (HC) on Tuesday considered the submissions and dismissed his plea.

Justice Gita Gopi and Justice L S Pirzada were hearing a plea by Asaram, who is serving a life sentence after his conviction by a Gandhinagar court in a 2013 rape case, seeking 20 days of temporary bail. He relied on an order passed by the Rajasthan High Court last month granting him 20-day parole in a separate rape case.

Asaram’s counsel argued that the Rajasthan High Court had granted him parole after considering his age and the fact that he had spent more than 13 years in incarceration in that case. The Rajasthan High Court also rejected apprehensions cited by the authorities against his release as “misleading and figments of imagination without any basis”, the counsel submitted. After obtaining that order, Asaram applied for parole before the Gujarat authorities, but his application was rejected.

“This is the dichotomy. Therefore, I’m here for temporary bail,” his counsel submitted. He emphasised that the application was not on the basis of medical grounds and that Asaram was already receiving medical assistance pursuant to orders passed by the Supreme Court.

Also Read | Supreme Court allows Asaram Bapu to engage full-time caregiver in jail

The State, however, strongly opposed the plea, arguing that Asaram was asking the Gujarat HC to exercise its discretionary powers without making out an independent case for temporary bail. Public Prosecutor Hardik Dave submitted, “(He is) for x,y,z reason requesting the court to use discretion and (he is) relying on an order passed by another court. First, the basic ground is missing. There appears to be no independent ground for temporary bail (before the Gujarat HC).”

The state also argued that Asaram had not disclosed the grounds on which parole had been sought and granted by the Rajasthan High Court. Those grounds, the counsel said, were crucial before the Gujarat High Court could be asked to exercise its discretionary powers.

“If at all parole is granted, on what ground, without disclosing that… this court will use discretionary power. Then it may happen that the subsequent order passed by the Supreme Court is likely to be breached,” Dave argued, adding that the ground on which parole was granted was the “most germane requirement” for disclosure.

Story continues below this ad

The state also maintained that parole was not a right and that, in the absence of an independent ground for temporary bail, the court’s discretionary powers ought not to be exercised.

Also Read | Court in Gujarat convicts self-styled godman Asaram Bapu in rape case

The Gujarat HC also took note of the Supreme Court’s order of August 6, passed shortly after the Rajasthan High Court granted parole on August 3. The apex court had considered a report from AIIMS Jodhpur, which found that Asaram did not require hospitalisation but needed round-the-clock assistance from trained caregivers. While allowing him to engage a trained caregiver of his choice, the Supreme Court had kept his application for suspension of sentence pending and granted him liberty to approach it again if his health condition deteriorated.

Taking note of that liberty, the Gujarat HC said in its order dictated in court on Tuesday that it found no reason at this stage to entertain Asaram’s plea, observing that he could approach the Supreme Court if his health worsened. The detailed order is awaited.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments