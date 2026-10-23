Promise to marry by underage man has ‘nil’ value; Gujarat High Court upholds rape acquittal

Two documents – solemn undertakings signed by a young couple five and a half months apart – have played a decisive role in the acquittal of a youth accused of rape on the false promise of marriage in Gujarat.

The first document, a “maitri karar” or live-in relationship agreement, was signed in late 2019, by which a man and a woman, neither of whom was of legal marriageable age at the time, committed in writing to a life together.

The second document followed in early 2020, cancelling the first document and ending the commitment of the two parties to each other.

The day after the second document was signed, an FIR was registered on the complaint of the woman, accusing the man of rape.

More than six years later, the Gujarat High Court on October 21 held that a quarrel between romantic partners “cannot be given colour of a criminal prosecution”, and upheld the acquittal of the man.

A Division Bench of Justices Ilesh J Vora and R T Vachhani found no reason to interfere with a January 31 judgment of an Additional Sessions Judge in Ahmedabad, which had given the accused the benefit of doubt and acquitted him of charges of rape and assault.

The HC considered the two documents that the couple had signed, and found that the cancellation deed did not record the allegations that the woman subsequently made against the man.

Story continues below this ad

The court also concluded that the “probative value” of the first deed – that is, the degree to which it could prove or disprove disputed facts in a legal proceeding – was basically “nil”.

How the relationship collapsed, arguments in court

The complainant, who was a college student at the time (2020), said that she had been in a relationship with the accused for about a year.

According to her complaint, she had gone to his house on August 13, 2019, and had agreed to live with him after he promised to marry her once he reached the legal age for marriage (which is 21 for men).

As per the prosecution’s case, the complainant stated that over the following two months, and later while they were living in a rented house, the accused forced himself on her, assaulted her, and demanded money from her.

Story continues below this ad

Then, on January 29, 2020, the complaint states, he threatened to take his own life unless she cancelled the agreement between them, before leaving her on a road.

The next day, the woman registered an FIR at a police station in Ahmedabad.

The accused denied the allegations. He told the trial court that the woman had brought a false case against him, and that his mother had filed a complaint against her.

Counsel for the complainant told the High Court that she had been coerced into cancelling the agreement through “deception and threats”. Counsel also argued that the trial court had failed to adequately explain why it had disregarded her testimony and the injury marks that were recorded by medical officers.

Story continues below this ad

Counsel also submitted that the FIR, which was filed a day after the alleged incident, could not be dismissed as an afterthought.

The additional public prosecutor for the state supported the complainant.

Why the prosecution could not convince the court

The High Court, however, found significant gaps in the prosecution’s case.

WOMAN’S TESTIMONY: The HC order relied first on the story that the woman had given to her doctor, in which she had spoken of love and of living with the accused for eight months.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read | The silence that makes room for rape

That account had been recorded long before her deposition, and “does not describe force, coercion or deceit”, the court said.

The court also noted that the woman’s father and uncle had admitted during cross examination that she had gone with the accused of her own will, and an independent witness who had rented the couple their house said the woman had never complained of harassment.

TALE OF TWO DEEDS: The court also considered the two deeds that were executed by the couple. The woman had not disputed her signatures on either document. The prosecution had relied on the agreements to support its case, but had failed to seize the original documents. The court described this as “a serious omission”.

The cancellation (second) deed contained “no recital of any beating, any threat to die, or any forcible intercourse”, the order noted.

Story continues below this ad

On the alleged promise of marriage, the court noted that the accused was 20 years old when the first deed was signed – which was less than the legal age for marriage. The “probative value of such a document” as a contract to marry by “a person who was not competent” (adult) was “nil”, the court held.

It concluded that “the present case is not one of a promise to marry made with a dishonest intention from the very inception, so as to obtain sexual favours under the guise of such a promise”.

Court’s broader observations on relationships

Live-in agreements, known as “maitri karar” in Gujarati, are non-formal agreements in which two consenting adults enter into a contract to live together like a married couple without legally marrying.

A maitri karar is executed on a stamp paper. It is an old institution in Gujarat, and generally has social sanction. Although a karar does not have the legal sanctity of marriage, it is frequently taken note of in legal proceedings in courts.

Story continues below this ad

In the present case, the High Court said that where adults live together for a considerable length of time, “a presumption would arise that they voluntarily chose that kind of relationship being fully aware and conversant of its consequences.”

It added that while medical evidence and investigative material “can show that an incident took place or that certain steps were taken, they cannot take the place of reliable evidence of the accused’s involvement”.

The court also made a broader observation about society, the role of women in them, and the changing nature of the relationship between the genders.

“Nowadays, it is common that women are financially independent and have the capacity to take conscious decisions of charting their life on their own terms,” it said. Thus, a dispute between partners “cannot be given the colour of a criminal prosecution”.

Story continues below this ad

Citing Supreme Court rulings on cases involving allegations of false promise and consent, it said that an appellate court can interfere with an acquittal only “where there are compelling circumstances and the judgment under appeal is found to be perverse”.

Finding “no perversity or legal infirmity in the appreciation of evidence,” the High Court dismissed the appeal.