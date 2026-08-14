Hours before demolition, Gujarat High Court stops action against ‘Qabarstan’

The Gujarat High Court held that the local revenue authority moved to enforce demolition before the 90-day appeal window against its own underlying order had even opened.

In a last-minute intervention, the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday cancelled an order to demolish a century-old Muslim burial ground and other religious structures at Ghogha in Bhavnagar district.

The High Court held that the local revenue authority moved to enforce demolition before the 90-day appeal window against its own underlying order had even opened.

The Waqf committee that manages the ‘Qabrastan’ was served final notice on August 10, giving it time till 5 pm the next day to bring down its own “encroachment”, failing which the revenue officials would be knocking it down “without any further notice”.

The Khankah-e-Khizar A S Waqf Committee, branded an “unauthorised encroacher” by revenue officials, however, received the High Court relief on August 11 — the same day the demolition deadline was to expire.