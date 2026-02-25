‘Unmarried girls may move away’: Gujarat High Court slams official’s ‘absurd’ reason for denying govt job to woman

The Gujarat High Court observed that frivolous reasons were noted down for the non-appointment of candidates who were undisputedly higher in merit than the respondent. (Image generated using AI)

Gujarat High Court news: The Gujarat High Court recently quashed the appointment of an administrator-cum-cook in Dahod district, observing that the selection process was vitiated by “outright favouritism” and arbitrary reasons violative of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution.

Justice Maulik J Shelat, in an order passed on February 16, set aside the appointment made by the mamlatdar (head of revenue administration) of Jhalod taluka, noting that it was made even though the appointee was in the fourth position in the merit list.

The court observed that absurd reasons were noted down for the non-appointment of candidates who were undisputedly higher in merit than the respondent.