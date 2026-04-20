Gujarat High Court warns of ‘reverse bias’, rejects woman’s plea in POSH case

Gujarat High Court news: The Gujarat High Court has dismissed a plea filed by a former employee of a popular dairy company who sought to quash an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) report that labelled her sexual harassment allegations against a top official as “false and baseless”.

While hearing a plea of a woman who is challenging the ICC findings, Justice Hemant M Prachchhak observed that in allegations of sexual harassment, which are sensitive by their very nature, one has to be careful that a reverse bias does not operate against the involved male accused.

“In allegations of sexual harassment, which are sensitive by their very nature, one has to be careful that a reverse bias does not operate against the involved male accused, since the statute itself provides sufficient protection, a double layer of protection, if extended by adjudicating forums to the complainant, might be counterproductive, since excessive abuse of the provisions of the statute will create more glass ceilings than they remove, creating fetters in the employment of genuinely competent and hard-working employee,” the court said on April 16.