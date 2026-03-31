POCSO misused in cases of consensual relationships involving adolescents: Gujarat HC

Observing that the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, was “misused” in cases of “romantic or consensual relationships between adolescents”, the Gujarat High Court recently granted bail to a 20-year-old man in a case of alleged kidnapping, allurement to marry and rape of a teenaged minor girl, considering submissions that the two had “eloped for a period of one month” due to their “love affair”.

The single-judge bench of Justice Nikhil Kariel of the Gujarat HC was hearing a petition filed by the man, who has been booked in an FIR lodged in Dahod district for allegedly kidnapping, raping and inducing a woman to compel marriage as well as Sections of the POCSO Act, 2012. The applicant has been in custody since November 2025 and a chargesheet has also been filed in the case, the court noted.

In its oral order, the HC cited a January 2026 order of the Supreme Court and stated that Sections of the POCSO Act were misused in cases of consensual relationships between adolescents.

The HC order states, “The Honorable Supreme Court… (has noted) the fact of the POCSO Act being misused even when the case is one of a romantic/consensual relationship between adolescents or one where the prosecutrix/victim is adolescent and where the age gap between the parties is not substantial.”

The court considered the submissions of the applicant’s advocate as well as the Additional Public Prosecutor and stated that it is of the opinion that it is a “fit case to exercise discretion” to enlarge the young applicant on regular bail.

The court, in its order said, “While the age of the prosecutrix is stated to be around 16 years, the age of the present applicant being 20 years could not be ignored… It also appears that the applicant and the prosecutrix were having a love affair and had eloped for a period of one month, thus negating any allegations of threat, force or coercion involved and reflecting the consensual nature of the relationship.”

The advocate for the applicant submitted before the court that since the charge-sheet had been filed in the case, keeping the applicant in jail for an indefinite period would “serve no purpose”. The Additional Public Prosecutor opposed the grant of bail, citing fears that since the applicant was not a resident of Gujarat, he could “abscond” if released.

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To “allay the apprehension” of the prosecution, the court laid down conditions before the applicant to not leave the State of Gujarat without prior permission of the Sessions Court concerned while also marking presence once a month before the concerned police station for a period of three months, apart from imposing a bail bond of Rs 10000 with one surety of the like amount to he satisfaction of the Trial Court.