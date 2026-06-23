Gujarat High Court quashes POCSO FIR after girl says she married the man she ‘eloped’ with when she turned 18

Justice M R Mengdey of the Gujarat High Court on June 16 allowed a petition filed by the applicant, quashing the FIR registered at Surendranagar district, along with "all other consequential proceedings thereof." (File Photo)

A year after a woman filed a police complaint accusing a man of abducting her minor daughter, the Gujarat High Court has quashed the FIR after the daughter herself walked into the courtroom and filed an affidavit in favour of the accused, producing a marriage certificate to show that she married the man when she turned 18.

Justice M R Mengdey of the Gujarat High Court on June 16 allowed a petition filed by the applicant, quashing the FIR registered at Surendranagar district, along with “all other consequential proceedings thereof.”

The case originated from a complaint filed on February 12, 2025, by the girl’s mother, who alleged that the man had abducted her daughter five days earlier. At the time of the incident, the girl was a minor. Based on the complaint, police registered offences under Sections 137(2) and 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, as well as Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.