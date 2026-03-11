‘Can’t blame victim’: Gujarat High Court slams power utility over ‘loose live wire’ that killed man, upholds Rs 3.3 lakh relief

A man came into contact with the live wire of PGVCL and died on the spot. (Image is generated using AI)

Gujarat High Court news: Finding negligence on the part of the power utility, the Gujarat High Court dismissed an appeal by Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL) challenging the direction of a trial court that awarded a compensation of Rs 3.38 lakh to the family of a villager who died by electrocution in Bharasar 24 years ago.

Justice J C Doshi was hearing PGVCL’s plea challenging the trial court’s findings, and blamed the deceased for being negligent and causing the accident.

The court ruled that PGVCL cannot attribute negligence to the deceased.

In its March 10 order, the Gujarat High Court held that the power utility was strictly liable and could not shift the blame onto the deceased, noting the oversight of a live wire left hanging at a dangerously low height, posing a risk to villagers passing by.