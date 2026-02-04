‘In the best interest’: Gujarat High Court permits ‘urgent’ abortion of 15-week pregnancy of 14-year-old rape survivor

A case was lodged in connection with the rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act in the Dahod district. (File Photo)

The Gujarat High Court on Monday permitted a 14-year-old rape survivor to abort a 15-week pregnancy on an “urgent basis,” and directed officials to hand over the tissue of the foetus to the investigating officer for detailed DNA sampling.

Justice M R Mengdey was hearing a petition filed by the girl’s guardians as a committee formed as per the court’s directions submitted its report. A case was lodged in connection with the rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act in the Dahod district.

The committee, comprising an assistant professor, a professor and a senior resident, submitted the report after a gynaecologist, a psychiatrist, a physician, and a radiologist examined the girl and found the pregnancy to be 15 weeks. The panel submitted that the pregnancy can be terminated as per the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act.