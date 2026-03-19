‘Displacing child from Canada to India traumatic’: Gujarat High Court directs father to hand over 5-year-old to mother

The Gujarat High Court said that a young child would primarily need a secure and serene atmosphere to have a wholesome life. (AI-generated image)

Gujarat High Court news: In a custody battle involving India and Canada, the Gujarat High Court recently pointed out that the standard of living in Canada is “obviously better” than that in India and directed a father to hand over his son to his mother in Canada, observing that the minor is accustomed and the displacement to India would be ‘traumatic’ for him.

Justices N S Sanjay Gowda and M Vyas were hearing the plea of the mother seeking the custody of her son from her dentist husband, who took the 5-year-old against the orders of the Canadian court.

“A child who was born in Canada and was aged just 4 years when the father returned to India would be used to an atmosphere where he was being taken care of only by his mother. Displacing such a child to a country like India and forcing the child to stay away from the mother would, in our view, be traumatic to the child,” the high court said in its March 18 order.