Officials will face contempt case for violation of SC guidelines on noise pollution: Gujarat High Court

Seeks detailed report on steps taken to comply with SC directions by state

Written by: Aditi Raja
2 min readVadodaraApr 30, 2026 10:08 PM IST
Gujarat High Court noise pollution, Supreme Court loudspeaker guidelinesRecording the assurance, the court directed that a “detailed report” be filed and posted the matter for further hearing on June 18, 2026. (Express file photo)
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In a stern warning that Gujarat police officials and authorities, who do not comply with the Supreme Court directions and notifications of the state government pertaining to noise pollution and use of loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am, will face action under the Contempt of Courts Act, the Gujarat High Court sought detailed report regarding the steps taken to comply with SC directions by the state on the next hearing.

A Division Bench of Justice B D Karia and Justice L S Pirzada was hearing a contempt application in a PIL concerning noise pollution filed by advocate Amit Panchal, seeking the implementation of directions issued by the Supreme Court for noise pollution, especially between 10 pm to 6 am — which is defined as night hours.

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The court, in its order dated April 27, stated that “it is very painful to note that even after 20 years from the issuance of the guidelines and directions by the Supreme Court”, the issue of noise pollution persists in Gujarat and cited precedents that state that courts “cannot remain a mute spectator to the complete defiance of the directions and watch the vulnerable class of citizens suffer.”

Referring to the notifications issued by the state in 2024 and 2025 as well as the SOPs defined, the court noted the observations made by a coordinate bench in September 2025 that “the implementation remains on paper” and that authorities are “indiscreetly issuing permissions” for loudspeakers and DJ trucks without proper verification of permissible limits, instead of confiscating the said equipment and vehicles, as per the rules.

Senior officials, including Home Secretary Nipuna Torwne and Gujarat Pollution Control Board Chairman R B Barad, who were virtually present in court, assured the court that “there shall be strict compliance of the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court and the notifications issued.”

Recording the assurance, the court directed that a “detailed report” be filed and posted the matter for further hearing on June 18, 2026.

Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

 

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