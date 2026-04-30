Officials will face contempt case for violation of SC guidelines on noise pollution: Gujarat High Court

Recording the assurance, the court directed that a “detailed report” be filed and posted the matter for further hearing on June 18, 2026. (Express file photo)

In a stern warning that Gujarat police officials and authorities, who do not comply with the Supreme Court directions and notifications of the state government pertaining to noise pollution and use of loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am, will face action under the Contempt of Courts Act, the Gujarat High Court sought detailed report regarding the steps taken to comply with SC directions by the state on the next hearing.

A Division Bench of Justice B D Karia and Justice L S Pirzada was hearing a contempt application in a PIL concerning noise pollution filed by advocate Amit Panchal, seeking the implementation of directions issued by the Supreme Court for noise pollution, especially between 10 pm to 6 am — which is defined as night hours.