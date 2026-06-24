‘Not a whisper of evidence’: Gujarat High Court rejects claim on Narsinhji temple

The Gujarat High Court ruled Navsari’s Lord Narsinhji a 'public deity', dismissing a decades-old claim by the late Mahant's son.

Written by: Aditi Raja
5 min readVadodaraUpdated: Jun 24, 2026 01:36 PM IST
Gujarat temple high courtThe Gujarat High Court ended a seven-decade legal battle by declaring Lord Narsinhji a public deity and the Navsari temple a public trust (Representative image generated using AI).
Make us preferred source on Google

The Gujarat High Court Monday dismissed three appeals filed by the self-proclaimed Mahant of the Narsinhji temple in Dhaman, Navsari, holding that the son of the late Mahant had produced “not a whisper of evidence” to prove his claim that the deity’s temple and its properties were private.

In the 155-page judgment, the court also called out his four-decade legal campaign as a deliberate weaponisation of the judicial process driven by “mortal greed and insatiable desire to take away the deity’s property”.

Justice J C Doshi, pronouncing judgment in the 1979 case, held that Lord Narsinhji is a “public deity”, the temple at Dhaman is a “public trust”, and confirmed the appointment of five trustees from Dhaman village to manage it.

Dispute over divine assets

The case dates back to June 7, 1952, when devotees of Lord Narsinhji filed an application before the Deputy Charity Commissioner, Baroda (now Vadodara), claiming that the idol was a public deity and all attached properties were public trust properties. Late Mahant Dayaram Guru Govinddas contested this, claiming the idol was a private deity brought by his family to Dhaman, that the temple was his personal property, and that the surrounding lands were private possessions acquired through the Guru-Chela succession tradition.

Both the Deputy Charity Commissioner in 1954 and the Charity Commissioner, Bombay, in 1955 ruled against the Mahant. A Division Bench of the Gujarat High Court in 1971 settled conclusively that Lord Narsinhji is a public deity and the temple a public one, remanding only the question of specific properties to the District Court for fresh adjudication.

The District Court ultimately held most properties to be trust properties, a finding that the Mahant’s son Vijay Dayaramdas challenged by filing first appeals in 1979.

Senior Counsel Mehul Shah, appearing for Dayaramdas, argued that the District Court had committed a foundational error by granting relief on Schedule A properties despite no relief having been prayed for by the devotees in respect of those properties.

Story continues below this ad

He further argued that the burden of proof lay squarely on the devotee plaintiffs to establish that the properties had a religious character, which they had failed to discharge. He submitted that the District Court “was in a haste to decide the suit, in desultory and slipshod manner, decided the issue, ignoring all the relevant evidence, including the revenue” and that the Guru-Chela succession tradition did not automatically render properties as public trust assets.

Turning ‘mechanism for justice into a weapon of attrition’

The High Court rejected the contentions and said, “(The petitioner) is not appointed Mahant, but he is self-proclaimed Mahant” who “cannot step in the shoes of Mahant Dayaram and claim to be even a Pujari of the Lord Narsinhji Temple.” His succession claim under the Hindu Succession Act was rejected holding that the Guru-Chela tradition is not personal inheritance.

On the central question of the private versus public nature of the properties, the court found that the Mahant’s claim was far “less than the proof” and devastatingly noted, “No evidence or even a whisper of it has been produced on the record to show that any of the Mahant ever has done any business and had an independent source of income to purchase the land.”

The court further observed that the Mahant himself had produced a list of properties, in which he accepted that several lands were of a religious nature dedicated to Lord Narsinhji. Lands granted by the erstwhile State of Baroda as Barkhali tenure, explicitly to maintain the temple, had been converted and sold by the Mahant as if they were personal assets. The court held that this conduct “clearly gives the idea that all these are the dedication to the temple and not to the Mahant.”

Story continues below this ad

The court held, “All the three appeals are arid of merits, rather it is an end result of deliberate stretching of appeals over more than four decades, which egregiously displays abuse of the judicial process. Probably it was a calculated approach that turns a mechanism for justice into a weapon of attrition, actively exploiting systematic backlogs to wear down the very purpose of declaring Lord Narsinhji’s temple as a public trust.”

The road ahead

The court called the delay “atrocious to the Rule of Law” and observed that “the strategic procrastination weaponises the judicial proceedings to exhaust the opponent’s life, finance and patience” and that “their carrying out litigation for forty years turned legal redress into a travesty of justice”.

The court upheld the appointment of five trustees from Dhaman village, finding that a 2025 inquiry by the Charity Commissioner had confirmed their suitability and that the appellant failed to provide any credible evidence against them. Consequently, all three appeals were dismissed, interim relief was withdrawn, and the case records were returned to the trial court. The newly appointed trustees, however, agreed not to implement the judgment for six weeks at the appellant’s request.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 24: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments