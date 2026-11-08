The Gujarat High Court has issued a stern rebuke for judicial non-compliance, ordering the Ahmedabad collector to personally pay Rs 1 lakh in litigation costs from his own salary after he repeatedly rejected a woman’s application for non-agricultural land use on grounds the court had previously set aside.

Allowing a petition filed by Bhumika Rao, Justice M K Thakker observed that a “flagrant violation of the court’s order” reflects an attitude to undermine the authority, dignity, and administration of justice. The court said government departments and their functionaries must obey judicial directives with due dignity within stipulated timelines, or promptly seek appropriate legal remedies if they face hurdles in execution.

“Every person is required to respect and obey the orders of the court with due dignity for the institution. The government departments are no exception to it,” the court observed.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

It further held that government departments and their functionaries must comply with judicial directions within the stipulated time. If they encounter difficulties in implementing an order, they are expected to approach the court promptly through appropriate legal remedies.

“Where the government departments neither obey the order nor approach the court in time, then the only possible inference in law is that such party disobeys the order of the court. In other words, intentionally not carrying out the order of the court,” the court said.

It added that “flagrant violation of the court’s order would reflect the attitude of the officer concerned to undermine the authority of the Courts, its dignity and the administration of justice”. In the present case, the court said it was drawing such an inference against the collector.

Permission for agricultural land use

The case arose from Rao’s application for permission to use agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes under Section 65 of the Gujarat Land Revenue Code, 1879. The collector rejected her first application, filed on December 19, 2024, on February 11, 2025, citing the land’s transaction history and the absence of permission under Section 63 of the Gujarat Tenancy and Agricultural Lands Act.

Story continues below this ad

The collector’s rejection referred to adverse opinions from the Mamlatdar and Agricultural Lands Tribunal (ALT), and questioned whether the original purchaser, Saraswati Smriti Kheti Sahakari Mandali Ltd, had obtained the requisite permission for the land transactions. The authority also questioned whether the petitioner was a farmer.

Rao challenged the decision before the High Court in 2025. On March 2, the court quashed the rejection and directed her to submit a fresh application under Section 65 of the Gujarat Land Revenue Code. It also directed the collector to decide the application within the statutory period, based on a 2019 High Court precedent.

The earlier ruling had clarified that the collector’s inquiry under Section 65 was confined to examining whether the applicant was an occupant of the land and whether the land was assessed or held for agricultural purposes. The provision did not empower the collector to examine the applicant’s title or adjudicate the validity of past land transactions.

The petitioner submitted a fresh application on April 7, which the authority acknowledged on April 11. She also made a representation on April 2, drawing the collector’s attention to the High Court’s earlier directions, as per the petition. However, the collector rejected the application again on August 6, citing adverse opinions of the ALT and the collector (land reforms). The rejection also referred to the possibility of the State filing a Letters Patent Appeal (LPA) against the March 2 order.

Story continues below this ad

Before the High Court, advocate Sunil Joshi, appearing for Rao, argued that the collector had repeated the grounds already rejected by the court and had failed to comply with the direction to decide the fresh application within the statutory period. He also pointed out that no LPA had been filed against the March 2 order.

Assistant Government Pleader Jay Trivedi submitted that the collector had passed the order when the state was in the process of filing an LPA. He acknowledged that no such appeal had been filed and submitted that if the petitioner were directed to approach the collector again, her application could be considered in accordance with a Revenue Department circular dated October 7.

Court scraps collector’s order

The court rejected this explanation, noting that the circular was issued after the collector’s decision and did not introduce any new law. It merely directed authorities to act in accordance with existing guidelines and the law laid down by the High Court and the Supreme Court.

Scrapping the collector’s August 6 order, the court restored Rao’s application to its original file and directed the collector to decide it in accordance with the earlier 2025 judgment within the statutory period.

Story continues below this ad

Accordingly, the High Court quantified the litigation costs at Rs 1 lakh and ordered the collector to deposit the amount before the High Court Registry within one month from his own salary. If he fails to deposit the amount, the State authority would make the payment and recover it from his salary, the court has directed. The amount is to be disbursed to the petitioner after due verification through electronic transfer.