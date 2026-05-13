Gujarat High Court rejects Zambia-based man’s ‘mother said no’ excuse in false marriage promise case

Differentiating between a “false promise of marriage” and “promise of marriage made in good faith but not fulfilled subsequently”, the Gujarat High Court refused to quash an FIR against a Zambia-based man accused of establishing a sexual relationship with a woman from Vadodara after vowing to marry her.

The man had claimed that he could not marry the woman because his mother opposed the relationship.

However, the court observed that the promise appeared to have been made only “to satisfy his lust” and not with a genuine intention to marry and said his reason could not be treated as a “bona fide reason” for refusing to marry the woman.