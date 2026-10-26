Gujarat High Court pauses dismissal of DySP accused of sexual harassment

The Gujarat High Court on Monday (October 26) restrained the state from passing a final order on the dismissal of a police officer accused of sexual harassment, taking note of the officer’s submission that he had not been heard by an internal committee in accordance with the procedure under law.

The officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) R M Chaudhari, is due to retire on November 30, a little over a month from now.

In his petition filed through Advocate Utkarsh Dave, Chaudhari submitted that the state government had issued a final show-cause notice on September 9 asking him to explain why he should not be dismissed after the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) recommended the punishment.

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Counsel argued before the court that the disciplinary proceedings were founded on an inquiry in which the officer was denied a fair opportunity to defend himself. According to the petition, the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) constituted under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, commonly known as POSH Act, had recorded the statements of witnesses without issuing him notice or allowing him to submit a reply.

The petitioner also submitted that he was not given an opportunity to cross-examine the witnesses before the committee.

Counsel contended that the ICC’s report was not supplied to him despite a request, and that the charge sheet against him relied on statements recorded during the committee’s inquiry, making the alleged procedural lapses “crucial” to the disciplinary action that followed.

The HC asked the state whether the petitioner was given a hearing by the committee that first examined the allegations. Justice A P Mayee issued notice on Chaudhari’s petition and his plea for interim relief, and directed that the final order pursuant to the show-cause notice should not be issued until the next hearing on November 26.

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The petition also raised questions on the composition of the ICC.

Chaudhari has alleged that a woman who was listed as a witness against him was also a member of the committee that examined the allegations. The petitioner has argued that this raised questions of bias and prejudice in the inquiry.

Relying on Section 11 of the POSH Act, counsel argued that the procedure followed by the committee did not comply with the applicable legal requirements, and that the right of the officer to defend himself had been compromised at the initial stage itself.

2016 to 2026: Allegations to final notice

According to the petition, the allegations date back to June 2016, when an anonymous application accused Chaudhari of sexually harassing a woman employee. Chaudhari was Assistant Director (Outdoor) at the Gujarat Police Academy (GPA), Karai, at the time.

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As per the petition, a preliminary inquiry conducted by the then Deputy Inspector General of Police at the academy found the allegations of sexual harassment to be unsubstantiated, although an allegation of casteism was reportedly found to be established.

Subsequently, an ICC was constituted to examine the allegations of sexual harassment against Chaudhari.

The ICC submitted its report in August 2019. A few months later, on March 11, 2020, the state issued a chargesheet against Chaudhari, initiating departmental disciplinary proceedings. To conduct the departmental inquiry, a special inquiry officer was appointed on August 10, 2021.

Prosecution witnesses were examined during 2022 and 2023, and Chaudhari was given an opportunity to cross-examine them. The inquiry officer submitted her report on August 14, 2024.

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The disciplinary authority issued a second show-cause notice on October 1, 2024. Chaudhari submitted his reply on November 14 of that year.

A second round of proceedings began after the state, in March 2025, directed the inquiry officer to submit a revised report without referring to the ICC inquiry report.

The revised inquiry report was submitted on September 19, 2025. It held all four charges against the officer to be proved, according to the petition.

Thereafter, a revised second show-cause notice was issued in November 2025, to which the officer replied in December.

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On August 1, 2026, the state referred the proposal for Chaudhari’s dismissal to the GPSC. After the commission recommended his dismissal, the state issued the final show-cause notice in September.

Counsel vs counsel in court

Opposing Chaudhari’s petition, Additional Government Pleader Nidhi Vyas argued that the officer had participated in the departmental inquiry, and was raising objections at an advanced stage of the proceedings.

She submitted that he had been provided with a defence assistant and an opportunity to cross-examine prosecution witnesses. He had also filed replies to the show-cause notices that were submitted before the court.

The state argued that the departmental inquiry had granted Chaudhari sufficient opportunities to defend himself, and that the objections concerning the ICC should not be used to reopen the matter at the very end of the proceedings.

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Advocate Dave said: “The court has sought the state’s response on the contentions and the claim that one of the committee’s members had also figured as a witness. Directing the state to not pass any final order until November 26, the court has directed the state to file a response before the next hearing, when the court will consider the plea for interim relief.”

Chaudhari has sought the quashing of the March 2020 chargesheet and all consequential proceedings, along with the restoration of service benefits that have been withheld because of the pending disciplinary action.