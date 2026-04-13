‘Heart disease not unknown in India’: Gujarat High Court denies payout after man dies of cardiac arrest on duty

The victim, a boiler attendant at Everchem Dyes Industries, did work that involved exposure to hazardous chemicals, the Gujarat High Court observed. (Image generated using AI)

Gujarat High Court news: Observing that heart disease is not unknown in India, the Gujarat High Court has refused compensation to the legal heirs of a workman who died after suffering a cardiac arrest while on duty.

Dismissing the plea against a labour court order, Justice J C Doshi noted that while cardiac diseases may remain undetected, the condition itself is not unknown. “Heart disease is not unknown in this country; it may remain undetected, but its development is not unknown in this country,” the court said on April 10.

No post-mortem report was produced to support the case of the claimants, Justice J C Doshi pointed out. No post-mortem report was produced to support the case of the claimants, Justice J C Doshi pointed out.

The Gujarat High Court order added that while the man died during the course of his duty, in the absence of medical evidence or other proof or complaint of physical stress and trauma, the petitioners have failed to show that the death was caused due to the nature of the job itself.