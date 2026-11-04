Gujarat High Court rules mother’s custody of child cannot be termed ‘illegal’

The Gujarat High Court has said that a child living with their mother cannot ordinarily be considered to be in “illegal” custody. The court made the observation while dismissing a father’s plea seeking custody of his six-year-old daughter from her mother through a habeas corpus petition, a legal remedy used to seek the release of a person from unlawful detention.

The father alleged that his wife had kept their daughter beyond the period allowed under a sessions court order of May. Justices Ilesh J Vora and R T Vachhani heard the father’s plea seeking the production and custody of his daughter, who continued to live with her mother after the temporary custody period ended.

“It is a settled position of law that the custody with a natural guardian, particularly the mother, cannot ordinarily be termed “illegal” so as to justify the issuance of a writ of habeas corpus,” the Gujarat High Court said.

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Wife never handed child’s custody to husband

The couple married in June 2019 and have two daughters. Following matrimonial discord, they began living separately. The father, a dental surgeon, settled in Ahmedabad, while the wife moved to her parental home.

At the time of their separation, the elder daughter, who was around six years old, remained with the father, while the younger daughter stayed with the mother.

Justices Ilesh J Vora and R T Vachhani noted that another bench had earlier spoken to the child and found that she had “strong reservations” about her father. Justices Ilesh J Vora and R T Vachhani noted that another bench had earlier spoken to the child and found that she had “strong reservations” about her father.

Both parents subsequently initiated proceedings seeking permanent custody of the elder daughter before family courts. The wife also filed a complaint under the Domestic Violence Act and sought interim custody of the elder daughter. After her application was rejected in April, she challenged the order before the sessions court.

In May, the sessions court granted the mother temporary custody of the elder daughter for seven days during the last week of the month and directed her to return the child to the father thereafter.

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The husband accordingly handed over the child to the wife. However, the mother did not return the daughter to him in Ahmedabad after the temporary custody period ended. Aggrieved, the husband approached the high court seeking the child’s production and custody in accordance with the sessions court order.

Arguments

The husband’s counsel, advocate Ashish N Pandya, submitted that the wife refused to hand over custody and the mother’s deliberate non-compliance with the court’s custody order is a significant circumstance for exercising discretion in favour of the husband after the lapse of a specific period.

It was added that instead of handing over the child back to the husband, the wife hatched a conspiracy and, with clear malice in her mind, got an FIR registered on May 29, just a day before the completion of time to hand over the child to the petitioner. The said FIR alleged that the child was assaulted by the father and his family members on six days before the complaint.

On the contrary, advocate Ashish N Chaudhary, representing the wife, submitted that the daughter was under mental pressure during her time with her father. The lawyer claimed that the daughter had told her mother that she liked her company and that, in the company of her father, she was locked in the house and, lastly, her father slapped and scolded her.

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It was submitted that the custody of the daughter with the mother is lawful and in her best interest and cannot be termed as illegal detention.

‘Daughter wishes to live with mother’

The bench spoke to the child in its chamber. She said she was happy living with her mother and did not wish to live with her father.

The court also noted that another bench had earlier spoken to the child and found that she had “strong reservations” about her father.

The high court acknowledged that the mother had retained the child’s custody beyond the period permitted by the sessions court. However, it noted that the father had not approached the appropriate court with an application seeking enforcement of the custody order or raising a grievance about the child’s continued stay with her mother.

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“Admittedly, both the parties (husband and wife) have filed a custody application under the Guardians and Wards Act, 1890 and the same are pending at different family courts,” it noted.

Dismissing the plea, the high court clarified that it had not examined either parent’s claim for permanent or interim custody. It said both parents could pursue remedies before the relevant courts.