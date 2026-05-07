Father can’t cite EMIs to avoid supporting minor triplets, says Gujarat High Court despite mother’s higher income

The father's liability to maintain the child cannot be subordinate to any financial arrangement of paying EMIs, the Gujarat High Court said. (Image is generated using AI)

Gujarat High Court news: Refusing to treat the father’s loan or EMI payment as a ground to reduce the maintenance liability towards his triplet, the Gujarat High Court recently directed the man to pay Rs 3,000 per month to his children, holding that he cannot evade his obligation towards providing for their basic needs.

Justice Gita Gopi was hearing the husband’s plea seeking a recall of the order enhancing maintenance for his triplet children from the first marriage, along with a direction to the mother to file a financial disclosure affidavit.

“The father in the present case has been not ordered to pay for the maintenance amount for his first wife, but his liability to maintain the child cannot be subordinate to any such financial arrangement of paying EMI or loan repayment. The father cannot deny payment for the food, clothing, residence, medical need of the children, even the tuition expenses,” the Gujarat High Court’s May 5 order noted.