‘Psychological issues’: Gujarat High Court grants bail to school teacher who ‘stole’ 14 LPG cylinders, 2 laptops

The court described it as “surprising” that a person entrusted with shaping young minds would be implicated in repeated LPG cylinder thefts. (Image generated using AI)

Gujarat High Court LPG news: The Gujarat High Court has granted regular bail to a suspended primary school teacher accused of repeatedly stealing as many as 14 LPG cylinders across Jamnagar district, even as it flagged what appeared to be a “habit” of theft and possible psychological concerns.

Justice Nikhil S Kariel was hearing a regular bail plea of one Kantilal Dayalal Dhanjibhai Nakum, seeking release in connection with a 2025 FIR registered at Sikka Police Station, Jamnagar, for alleged theft of LPG cylinders.

“Surprisingly, the applicant being a primary teacher, appears to have the habit of stealing, more particularly, the applicant being under suspension on an allegation that he had stolen two laptops from the school in which he was working, thus, prima facie, reflecting some underlying psychological issues,” the court said on March 23.