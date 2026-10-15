Gujarat High Court grants bail to woman accused in Surat suicide case

The Gujarat High Court clarified that it was not examining the merits of the evidence in detail at the bail stage and directed the trial court not to be influenced by its preliminary observations.

Written by: Aditi Raja
3 min readVadodaraUpdated: Oct 15, 2026 12:28 PM IST
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The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday granted bail to a woman accused of abetting the suicide of a local BJP leader’s daughter-in-law in Surat, whose suicide note named the woman over her alleged relationship with the deceased’s husband.

Justice Hasmukh D Suthar granted the regular bail application of Ishika alias Rani Samir Benarji on October 14, citing substantial progress in the investigation, absence of criminal antecedents, and the time likely to be taken for the trial.

Nidhikumari Singh, 24, allegedly died by suicide on August 23, and Benarji had been in custody since August 26. Nidhikumari got married to Saurabh Singh, son of local BJP leader Shashi Singh, in 2024 and the couple lived in Kadodara.

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The court noted that there was nothing left to be recovered from the applicant.

“The allegations are that the applicant is having an affair with the co-accused, i.e., the husband of the deceased. Due to the said affair, the deceased was mentally and physically harassed by her husband. The deceased mentioned the name of the applicant in the suicide note and committed suicide,” the High Court said.

Also read | Explained: What is abetment of suicide, and how does the court determine if it took place?

The court clarified that it was not examining the merits of the evidence in detail at the bail stage and directed the trial court not to be influenced by its preliminary observations when assessing the evidence during the trial.

Benarji is accused in a case registered at Kadodara GIDC police station over abetment of suicide, cruelty by a husband and abetment by a person present when an offence is committed.

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Opposing the bail plea, the state argued that Benarji was involved in a serious offence and had played an active role in its commission. The defence maintained that she was innocent and had been falsely implicated, and submitted that a substantial part of the investigation was complete.

The High Court, citing Supreme Court precedents, ordered Benarji’s release on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety for the same amount. She has been barred from leaving Gujarat without the trial court’s permission and must surrender her passport, if any. She is also required to mark her presence at the concerned police station weekly until the chargesheet is filed and monthly for six months thereafter.

According to the complaint lodged by Nidhikumari’s brother, the woman was distressed over Saurabh’s alleged relationship with Benarji, which had led to frequent disputes between the couple. The complaint also stated that Nidhikumari called her mother shortly before her death and expressed fear that her husband would kill her. Her family later learnt that she had died.

The police registered a case against Saurabh and Benarji following the allegations. In September, a local court rejected Benarji’s earlier bail application, noting that her name appeared in the suicide note and that the investigation papers indicated her alleged involvement.

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Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

 

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