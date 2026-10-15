Gujarat High Court grants bail to woman accused in Surat suicide case

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday granted bail to a woman accused of abetting the suicide of a local BJP leader’s daughter-in-law in Surat, whose suicide note named the woman over her alleged relationship with the deceased’s husband.

Justice Hasmukh D Suthar granted the regular bail application of Ishika alias Rani Samir Benarji on October 14, citing substantial progress in the investigation, absence of criminal antecedents, and the time likely to be taken for the trial.

Nidhikumari Singh, 24, allegedly died by suicide on August 23, and Benarji had been in custody since August 26. Nidhikumari got married to Saurabh Singh, son of local BJP leader Shashi Singh, in 2024 and the couple lived in Kadodara.

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The court noted that there was nothing left to be recovered from the applicant.

“The allegations are that the applicant is having an affair with the co-accused, i.e., the husband of the deceased. Due to the said affair, the deceased was mentally and physically harassed by her husband. The deceased mentioned the name of the applicant in the suicide note and committed suicide,” the High Court said.

The court clarified that it was not examining the merits of the evidence in detail at the bail stage and directed the trial court not to be influenced by its preliminary observations when assessing the evidence during the trial.

Benarji is accused in a case registered at Kadodara GIDC police station over abetment of suicide, cruelty by a husband and abetment by a person present when an offence is committed.

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Opposing the bail plea, the state argued that Benarji was involved in a serious offence and had played an active role in its commission. The defence maintained that she was innocent and had been falsely implicated, and submitted that a substantial part of the investigation was complete.

The High Court, citing Supreme Court precedents, ordered Benarji’s release on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety for the same amount. She has been barred from leaving Gujarat without the trial court’s permission and must surrender her passport, if any. She is also required to mark her presence at the concerned police station weekly until the chargesheet is filed and monthly for six months thereafter.

According to the complaint lodged by Nidhikumari’s brother, the woman was distressed over Saurabh’s alleged relationship with Benarji, which had led to frequent disputes between the couple. The complaint also stated that Nidhikumari called her mother shortly before her death and expressed fear that her husband would kill her. Her family later learnt that she had died.

The police registered a case against Saurabh and Benarji following the allegations. In September, a local court rejected Benarji’s earlier bail application, noting that her name appeared in the suicide note and that the investigation papers indicated her alleged involvement.