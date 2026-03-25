7 years on, Gujarat High Court grants bail to man linked to 200 kg heroin haul, Pakistan drug syndicate

The Gujarat High Court was hearing a bail application in the case of 200 kg heroin seized in an alleged international heroin trafficking network with links to Pakistan. (AI-generated image)

Gujarat High Court news: In an alleged international heroin trafficking network with links to Pakistan, where nearly 200 kg of heroin was seized across connected cases, the Gujarat High Court recently granted bail to an accused, noting that he had been in custody for over seven-and-a-half years with no real prospect of the trial concluding soon.

Justices N S Sanjay Gowda and D M Vyas said that the law indicates that the right to a speedy trial is not a mere wish but is a legal obligation.

“To reiterate, since in the present case the appellant has been in custody since 13.08.2018, i.e., for more than seven-and-half-years, and there is no prospect of the trial being concluded in the near future, as still about 134 witnesses are yet to be examined, a case has been made out to enlarge the appellant on bail,” the Gujarat High Court said in its March 18 order.