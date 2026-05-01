Gujarat High Court extends temporary bail of Asaram Bapu till June 15

Court considers submissions on his "medical condition" and that "no untoward incident has been reported" during the period of bail.

Written by: Aditi Raja
2 min readVadodaraUpdated: May 1, 2026 09:00 PM IST
gujarat hcThe Gujarat High Court will next hear the case on June 12. (File Photo)
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Considering submissions regarding his “medical condition” and that “no untoward incident has been reported” during the ongoing period of interim bail, the Gujarat High Court on Thursday extended the temporary bail of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu until June 15, allowing him to remain out of custody in connection with his 2013 conviction by the Gandhinagr Sessions Court in a rape case.

As per the interlocutory application order of the Division Bench of Justice I J Vora and Justice R T Vachhani of the Gujarat High Court, made available Friday, the HC considered Asaram’s application seeking continuation of relief granted earlier on medical grounds.

Asaram had initially been granted six months’ temporary bail on November 6, 2025, after the court suspended his sentence in the case. With the six month period nearing its end, Asaram’s counsel approached the High Court seeking an extension, arguing that he “continues to need constant medical supervision, regular evaluation, and immediate access to emergency care”.

Public Prosecutor Hardik Dave opposed the plea, pointing out that his appeal against conviction in a separate rape case is currently pending before the Rajasthan High Court, where judgment has already been reserved and argued that the court should “refrain from granting further extension”.

The court order states, “…considering the grounds stated in the application, pointing out the medical condition of the applicant – convict and considering the fact no untoward incident has been reported while the applicant – convict is released on temporary bail, pending the present application, the temporary bail granted to the applicant vide order (of November 2025) is extended up to 15th June, ߪ on the same terms and conditions as mentioned in the said order”.

On Wednesday, the Rajasthan High Court also extended his interim bail until May 25, or until the judgment in that appeal is pronounced, “whichever is earlier”. The Rajasthan case arises out of a 2013 incident for which a Jodhpur sessions court sentenced Asaram to life imprisonment in 2018.

The Gujarat High Court will next hear the case on June 12.

Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

 

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