Gujarat High Court extends temporary bail of Asaram Bapu till June 15

Considering submissions regarding his “medical condition” and that “no untoward incident has been reported” during the ongoing period of interim bail, the Gujarat High Court on Thursday extended the temporary bail of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu until June 15, allowing him to remain out of custody in connection with his 2013 conviction by the Gandhinagr Sessions Court in a rape case.

As per the interlocutory application order of the Division Bench of Justice I J Vora and Justice R T Vachhani of the Gujarat High Court, made available Friday, the HC considered Asaram’s application seeking continuation of relief granted earlier on medical grounds.