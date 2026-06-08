How can you enter & fence public land without formal allotment?’: Gujarat HC to TMC MP Yusuf Pathan

In August 2025, a single judge of the High Court upheld the government’s decision, ruling that Pathan’s long possession of the land without payment did not create any legal right (File Photo)

The Gujarat High Court on Monday came down heavily on former India cricketer and Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan over his occupation of a plot belonging to the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), orally questioning how Pathan took possession of public land without completing any allotment formalities or paying for it.

Hearing Pathan’s appeal against an earlier High Court order declaring him an “encroacher”, the Division Bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice D N Ray orally asked how the cricketer had entered and fenced the plot despite there being no final allotment in his favour.

“You cannot enter into physical possession of any property without completion of formalities,” the bench orally observed, adding that anyone occupying public land without due process cannot seek the court’s intervention. The court also indicated that Pathan may have to vacate the land within two weeks and could face damages for “use and occupation” of the public property.