Keep one post vacant for transgender candidate: Gujarat High Court directs police recruitment board

According to the petition filed through Advocate Hannan Qureshi, Mayada contacted the recruitment board to clarify how a transgender candidate should fill in the application.

Written by: Aditi Raja
4 min readOct 12, 2026 07:10 PM IST
The petition contends that transgender candidates cannot be compelled to identify as male or female simply because the application form offers only those options.The petition contends that transgender candidates cannot be compelled to identify as male or female simply because the application form offers only those options.
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A TRANSGENDER candidate’s challenge to the Gujarat Police recruitment process, which she says forced her to apply under the female category, has brought the absence of a separate third-gender category under judicial scrutiny, with the Gujarat High Court (HC) directing the recruitment board to keep one post vacant pending further hearing.

Justice Aniruddha P Mayee passed the interim order on October 8 – made available on Monday – while hearing a petition filed by Lakhi Mayada, 35, from Bhavnagar, who has challenged the absence of a separate category and selection criteria for transgender candidates in recruitment for Police Sub-Inspector and Lokrakshak, Class III posts.

“Prima facie, it appears that in the present recruitment process, transgender have not been categorised as third gender and no special category or criteria for recruitment has been laid down for them,” the court observed, directing the Gujarat Police Recruitment Board to keep one post vacant pending the petition.

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Mayada, who holds an identity certificate issued by the Bhavnagar District Magistrate under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, applied for the posts after the recruitment advertisement was issued on December 3, 2025. The advertisement provided only two categories – male and female.

According to the petition filed through Advocate Hannan Qureshi, Mayada contacted the recruitment board to clarify how a transgender candidate should fill in the application. The board’s office allegedly advised her to apply according to the gender recorded on her Aadhaar card. Acting on that advice, she applied under the SEBC-Female category on December 4, 2025.

She subsequently cleared the physical standard and physical efficiency tests held on January 31, 2026, without objection from the authorities. In the written examination, she secured 43.5 marks in Part A and 50.5 in Part B, taking her total to 94. The cut-off for the SEBC-Female category was 98.5 marks, leaving her ineligible for document verification and further stages of recruitment.

Mayada submitted a representation to the recruitment board on July 17, seeking a separate cut-off and result process for transgender candidates. The petition states that she received no written response, prompting her to approach the High Court.

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Her petition argues that restricting the recruitment process to male and female categories violates the constitutional guarantees of equality, non-discrimination and dignity. It relies on the Supreme Court’s 2014 judgment, which recognised transgender persons as a third gender and set out protections for their rights.

The petition contends that transgender candidates cannot be compelled to identify as male or female simply because the application form offers only those options. It also argues that Mayada should not be disadvantaged by the very classification she says she was instructed to use by the recruiting authority.

“The petitioner does not seek appointment dehors the recruitment rules or any relaxation which would compromise the standards prescribed for the post,” the petition states, adding that her grievance is about securing “an equal and meaningful opportunity to compete for public employment”.

The state opposed interim relief, arguing that Mayada had participated in the recruitment under the female category and challenged the process only after failing to meet the cut-off. Assistant Government Pleader Forum Shah submitted that her application had been accepted and she had been allowed to take part in the selection process.

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The court, however, noted that the Supreme Court had recognised transgender persons as a third gender and directed governments to take steps towards treating them as socially and educationally backward classes and extending reservation in educational institutions and public appointments.

The HC has directed the recruitment board to file its reply and listed the matter for January 5, 2027. Until then, one post will remain vacant as the court examines the absence of a separate category for transgender candidates.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

 

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