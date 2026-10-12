Keep one post vacant for transgender candidate: Gujarat High Court directs police recruitment board

A TRANSGENDER candidate’s challenge to the Gujarat Police recruitment process, which she says forced her to apply under the female category, has brought the absence of a separate third-gender category under judicial scrutiny, with the Gujarat High Court (HC) directing the recruitment board to keep one post vacant pending further hearing.

Justice Aniruddha P Mayee passed the interim order on October 8 – made available on Monday – while hearing a petition filed by Lakhi Mayada, 35, from Bhavnagar, who has challenged the absence of a separate category and selection criteria for transgender candidates in recruitment for Police Sub-Inspector and Lokrakshak, Class III posts.

“Prima facie, it appears that in the present recruitment process, transgender have not been categorised as third gender and no special category or criteria for recruitment has been laid down for them,” the court observed, directing the Gujarat Police Recruitment Board to keep one post vacant pending the petition.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Mayada, who holds an identity certificate issued by the Bhavnagar District Magistrate under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, applied for the posts after the recruitment advertisement was issued on December 3, 2025. The advertisement provided only two categories – male and female.

According to the petition filed through Advocate Hannan Qureshi, Mayada contacted the recruitment board to clarify how a transgender candidate should fill in the application. The board’s office allegedly advised her to apply according to the gender recorded on her Aadhaar card. Acting on that advice, she applied under the SEBC-Female category on December 4, 2025.

She subsequently cleared the physical standard and physical efficiency tests held on January 31, 2026, without objection from the authorities. In the written examination, she secured 43.5 marks in Part A and 50.5 in Part B, taking her total to 94. The cut-off for the SEBC-Female category was 98.5 marks, leaving her ineligible for document verification and further stages of recruitment.

Mayada submitted a representation to the recruitment board on July 17, seeking a separate cut-off and result process for transgender candidates. The petition states that she received no written response, prompting her to approach the High Court.

Story continues below this ad

Her petition argues that restricting the recruitment process to male and female categories violates the constitutional guarantees of equality, non-discrimination and dignity. It relies on the Supreme Court’s 2014 judgment, which recognised transgender persons as a third gender and set out protections for their rights.

The petition contends that transgender candidates cannot be compelled to identify as male or female simply because the application form offers only those options. It also argues that Mayada should not be disadvantaged by the very classification she says she was instructed to use by the recruiting authority.

“The petitioner does not seek appointment dehors the recruitment rules or any relaxation which would compromise the standards prescribed for the post,” the petition states, adding that her grievance is about securing “an equal and meaningful opportunity to compete for public employment”.

The state opposed interim relief, arguing that Mayada had participated in the recruitment under the female category and challenged the process only after failing to meet the cut-off. Assistant Government Pleader Forum Shah submitted that her application had been accepted and she had been allowed to take part in the selection process.

Story continues below this ad

The court, however, noted that the Supreme Court had recognised transgender persons as a third gender and directed governments to take steps towards treating them as socially and educationally backward classes and extending reservation in educational institutions and public appointments.

The HC has directed the recruitment board to file its reply and listed the matter for January 5, 2027. Until then, one post will remain vacant as the court examines the absence of a separate category for transgender candidates.