POCSO case: Gujarat High Court suspends 20-year-jail term for teen

THE GUJARAT High Court (HC) has suspended a 20-year sentence imposed on a teenager convicted in a POCSO case involving the repeated sexual assault of a minor girl resulting in a pregnancy after finding that the Children’s Court had apparently failed to follow the mandatory procedure when it tried him as an adult. The boy who was sentenced in February, got conditional bail.

A division bench of Justices Ilesh J Vora and Pranav Trivedi granted the relief after finding, prima facie, that the Special Children Court in Surat had not passed a specific order under Section 19(1) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, determining whether the accused should be tried as an adult. The provision of law requires the Children’s Court to independently examine whether the child can be tried as an adult and pass an order recording the decision.

The accused was around 17 years old at the time of the alleged offence. According to the prosecution’s case, the accused allegedly lured the victim, residing in the same premises, and subjected her to repeated sexual assault over a period of time, resulting in pregnancy. The FIR was registered in Surat under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the POCSO Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Following the investigation, a chargesheet was filed and the case was assigned to the Sessions court in 2023.

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The Juvenile Justice Board, Surat took up the case initially. Following an inquiry under Sections 14, 15 and 18(3) of the Juvenile Justice Act, the Board, through an order dated May 1, 2023, transferred the case to the Children’s Court for the accused to be tried as an adult. The trial subsequently proceeded before the Special Children Court, which examined 13 prosecution witnesses and considered 37 documentary pieces of evidence. The accused denied the allegations in his statement recorded under Section 313 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

On February 16, 2026, the trial court convicted the accused under Sections of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act, imposing sentences of 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment under two IPC provisions and 20 years under the remaining provisions. All the sentences were directed to run concurrently.

Challenging the conviction, the accused approached the High Court, arguing that the Children’s Court had failed to comply with the mandatory requirements of Section 19(1) of the Juvenile Justice Act before proceeding with his trial as an adult. Advocate Dipesh Soni, appearing for the accused, relied on the Supreme Court’s recent judgment, arguing that the absence of an order under Section 19(1) vitiated the proceedings before the Children’s Court.

To ascertain whether the statutory requirement had been followed, the High Court called for a report from the Children’s Court, Surat. After examining the report and the court’s office note, the HC found that no specific or separate order under Section 19(1) had been passed. “It is settled position of law that, passing of an order under Section 19(1) of the JJ Act is mandatory in nature and without passing an order, the Children Court may not proceed with the matter further,” the court observed.

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The court further noted, “Prima-facie, it appears that, Section 19(1) of the JJ Act which is in mandatory nature, having not been followed by the Children’s Court, who has convicted the applicant…”

The state opposed the application. Additional Public Prosecutor Jay Mehta argued that the question of non-compliance with Section 19 could not be examined at the stage of an application seeking suspension of sentence. He also opposed the petition citing the nature of the offences. However, relying on the apparent procedural lapse, the HC found that the accused had made out a case for suspension of sentence without entering into the detailed examination of the merits of the appeal.

The HC accordingly suspended the February 2026 sentence imposed by the Special POCSO Court on February 16, 2026, during the pendency of the appeal. It directed that the accused be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and one surety of an equivalent amount.

The release is subject to conditions, including that the applicant shall not leave India without prior permission of the High Court and must remain present whenever the appeal is listed for final hearing.