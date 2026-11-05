‘Not every ‘caste abuse’ attracts SC/ST Act’: Gujarat High Court upholds acquittal in 16-yr-old case

An insult would not amount to an offence under the SC/ ST Act unless it targeted an individual for being a Dalit or tribal, the Gujarat High Court has ruled.

The court upheld the acquittal of three persons who were accused by the principal of a school in Banaskantha district of caste-based abuse and attempted assault during a dispute over the Mid-Day Meal Scheme 16 years ago.

Justice S V Pinto of the High Court dismissed the state government’s appeal against the September 2012 acquittals after finding gaps in the evidence presented by the prosecution.

She held that the prosecution had failed to establish the precise caste-related remarks allegedly made against the principal, the context in which they were made, and the intention to humiliate him on account of his caste.

The court ruled that a general allegation of caste abuse was not enough to attract charges under The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 (SC/ ST Act).

A fight over a kids’ meal, a suicide threat, and a scuffle

The case stemmed from an incident that took place at the Godhani Primary School in a rural area of Banaskantha district along Gujarat’s border with Rajasthan on September 16, 2010.

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As school principal B M Ninama went about making arrangements for the children to have their mid-day meal, one Abhesinh Vaghela, the manager of the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, asked him why he was not allowing the children to sit for lunch.

The principal replied that the children who wished to have their meal could sit down to eat, and that their attendance would be marked accordingly.

According to the complaint, Vaghela became enraged, abused the principal and made derogatory references to his caste, and questioned his competence to mark the children’s attendance.

Vaghela then allegedly went home and returned with a bottle of some medicine, which he threatened to consume, and told the principal that the principal would thereafter have to look after his wife and children.

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Subsequently, Vaghela’s wife and sister-in-law, who were also accused, arrived at the school and allegedly told the principal that it was he who should consume the medicine instead.

They also attempted to assault the principal, the prosecution said. At this stage, some teachers of the school allegedly intervened and separated the parties.

Unreliable witnesses; not all insults attract SC/ST Act

The HC, however, found that the testimonies of the members of the school staff did not reliably corroborate the allegations made by the principal.

One of the teachers admitted that she was standing some distance away, and had been unable to hear the conversation between the principal and Vaghela amid the commotion. Another witness too said that he had not heard the exact words that were allegedly used by Vaghela.

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“Thus, notwithstanding their description as eyewitnesses, their evidence does not satisfactorily corroborate the material allegations made by the complainant,” the court observed in its order passed on November 3.

The court also questioned the investigation carried out by the police, and noted that the investigating officer had categorically admitted that no bottle of medicine had been recovered during the investigation. There was no independent material to establish whether Vaghela had actually gone home and returned with the bottle as alleged, the court said.

Relying on precedents in judgments of the Supreme Court, the High Court said that “every insult or intimidation for humiliation to a person would not amount to an offence under Section 3(1)(x) of the SC/ST Act” unless the insult was directed at the victim because of their membership of a particular SC or ST.

In the present case, the court found that the witnesses had consistently failed to establish the specific expressions allegedly used against the principal.

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“…The material particulars regarding the actual utterances, the context in which they were made and the intention to humiliate the complainant on account of his caste have not been satisfactorily established,” the court observed.

The court also found that the prosecution had failed to establish the specific roles of Vaghela’s wife and sister-in-law in the alleged assault, and observed that their mere presence at the school, without reliable evidence of participation, was not sufficient to establish guilt.

The HC held that the prosecution had not established the essential ingredients of Section 332 of the IPC (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant while they are discharging their official duty), including that the complainant was a public servant within the meaning of law and that hurt had been voluntarily caused to deter him from discharging his official duties.

Holding that the material omissions, improvements in witness testimonies and lack of independent corroboration created reasonable doubt, the court reiterated that “suspicion, however strong, cannot take the place of proof”.

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The High Court accordingly confirmed the acquittal of all three accused and dismissed the state’s appeal.